ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Four-Star QB Dylan Lonergan Commits to Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3paZ_0gbysryX00

The Crimson Tide now has two of the nation's top 10 quarterbacks in the 2023 class.

Alabama now has a second elite passer in its 2023 class. The Crimson Tide received a commitment from Dylan Lonergan on Monday as the four-star quarterback chose Alabama over South Carolina and Stanford.

Lonergan is rated as the No. 9 passer in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He sits one spot below fellow four-star quarterback Eli Holstein, who committed to the Crimson Tide in May.

Lonergan offers dual-threat ability at the quarterback position. During his junior season last year, he led Brookwood High School to the Georgia 7A quarterfinals, throwing for 32 touchdowns and 3,392 yards with just three interceptions while adding 600 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound right-hander is also a star pitcher on the baseball diamond and is projected to be selected in the 2023 MLB draft. If Lonergan turns down the major leagues, he will be given the opportunity to play both football and baseball at Alabama.

While Lonergan is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the current recruiting cycle, his time on the diamond has prevented him from showcasing his passing skills much this offseason. Sports Illustrated’s director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. recently told BamaCentral he believes Lonergan’s stock would have risen even higher had he been able to compete in events such as the Elite 11 Finals earlier this month.

“I think he’s as intriguing, athletically and arm-wise, of a quarterback as there is in this class,” Garcia said. “This class is as loaded as we’ve seen at the very top, and there’s a lot of depth thereafter. Lonergan is one who should be viewed very highly in that group. … He’s a very good athlete. I think it gets overshadowed because his arm is so strong and the baseball prowess is there, but he’s actually a very good athlete who’s mobile in the pocket and makes plays out of the pocket. Then, as you can imagine, with that baseball background he can manipulate his arm angle and throw in some of those modern ways that we see at the highest level.”

Alabama famously signed two quarterbacks during the 2017 class when it brought in Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, who both went on to set program records en route to becoming first-round draft picks. The Crimson Tide had less success with its 2019 quarterback class that included Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson. Taulia transferred to Maryland in 2020 while Tyson moved on to Arizona State this offseason.

Assuming both Holstein and Lonergan retain their top-10 status, it will mark the first time Alabama has brought in two such passers in the same class. Ohio State was the last program to add two top-10 quarterbacks in a single class as it signed five-star talents Quinn Ewers and Kyle McCord in 2021. Ewers has since transferred to Texas while McCord is in his sophomore year with the Buckeyes.

“This is, at least from a numbers standpoint, the most talented pair ’Bama has brought in during the same cycle in the Saban era,” Garcia said. “Any new recruiting stat we can come up with for Saban is a big deal because he’s already hit all those other notes.”

Holstein and Lonergan are also an intriguing pair in that they offer different skill sets. While both quarterbacks present dual-threat abilities, Garcia says Holstein’s 6-foot-4, 222-pound frame is better suited for designed runs while Lonergan uses his athleticism in a more similar fashion to reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

“They are a pretty interesting contrast of one another, which is what you want,” Garcia said. “You want to bring in quarterbacks who are going to develop at a different rate and peak at a different rate because we all know quarterback depth and attrition is one of the biggest issues in college football roster management right now.”

Alabama will likely have an opening behind center next year as Young is widely projected to be a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Crimson Tide currently has two talented passers in sophomore Jalen Milroe and freshman Ty Simpson waiting in the wings. Adding Holstein and Lonergan to the mix figures to create one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in program history.

Assuming he continues to progress at his current rate, Lonergan has the talent to hold his own in that competition. The polished passer is a multi-year starter at his high school and is the son of former Penn State backup quarterback Dan Lonergan, who was a member of Joe Paterno’s 1982 national champion team.

“He’s got a ton of varsity experience under his belt, and he’ll obviously add another year to that before he gets to Alabama,” Garcia said of Dylan. “There’s a high floor there. He’s got an intriguing ceiling that we are still discovering, but the floor there is really strong. … I do think he has the floor to be able to compete right away.”

With Lonergan, Alabama now has 11 commits in the 2023 class. Seven of those have come in the last three weeks as the Crimson Tide has been one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail recently.

Photo | Dylan Lonergan's Instagram account, @_dylanlonergan

View the 5 images of this gallery on the original article

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Major Conference Is 'In Danger'

If you're not the Big Ten or SEC these days, you're in trouble. Longtime college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks one conference, in particular, is in danger: the ACC. Top ACC programs - like Clemson, Florida State and Miami - is well aware the ACC isn't as strong as the SEC or Big Ten. It's plausible all three are trying to find a way out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Opinion On Sam Darnold Very Clear

If Baker Mayfield is going to be the starting quarterback in Carolina, he'll have to beat out Sam Darnold. Mayfield and Darnold were the first two quarterbacks off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft, going first and third overall respectively. After flaming out in Cleveland and New York, they're both looking to maximize their second chances with the Panthers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Maryland State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Once again, Nick Saban is right

Across the world of college football, both those in media and fans, are quick to proclaim when Nick Saban is wrong. Alabama football fans know Saban is rarely wrong, so we don’t pay undue attention to the negative comments about CFB’s GOAT. But the persistent negativism can cloud...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice’s ex not surprised by her new football role

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that former White House Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is now part-owner of the franchise. Rice has always been a football fan and was, at one point, part of the College Football Playoff committee. So no one was really surprised when she was named as part-owner, especially not her ex-boyfriend, Rick Upchurch, who use to play for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Paterno
Person
Paul Tyson
Person
Kyle Mccord
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Uses 1 Word To Describe End Of Browns Tenure

When Baker Mayfield steps on the field in 2022, he'll be doing so in a very different uniform. After being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Mayfield helped turn the franchise around. However, that wasn't enough for the franchise, who opted to make a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield Already Has New Sponsorship Offer

As Baker Mayfield gets assimilated to his new team, the Carolina Panthers quarterback may have quickly earned an advertising deal with a local fixture. During Tuesday's introductory media session, via Panthers reporter Joe Person, Mayfield confessed that he's never eaten at Bojangles. "I haven't had that yet, but I'm told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nfl Draft#Mlb Draft#American Football#Stanford#Brookwood High School#Sports Illustrated
The Spun

Panthers Reveal If Baker Mayfield Is Team's Starting Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of noise when the team traded for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. But is there any guarantee he'll be the starter?. On Tuesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked about Carolina's QB situation going into the year. To which he responded that it will be an "open competition" between Baker and draft classmate Sam Darnold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WolverineDigest

BREAKING: Michigan Lands Big Commitment

Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy defensive lineman Enow Etta officially announced his commitment to the University of Michigan on Wednesday. Etta was new defensive line coach Mike Elston's first offer once he got the job at U-M, making sure to maintain a close relationship with the four-star prospect throughout the process. Earlier in his recruitment, Etta had this to say about Elston and Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son Has 1 Dream School: Fans React

Kirk Herbstreit has four boys, all of whom have dreamed of playing college football. Some of the ESPN college football analysts's sons have already fulfilled that dream. Kirk's youngest, Chase, is still in high school, but he hopes of playing college football one day. The quarterback recruit has one dream...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX Sports

Is Nick Saban scared of Alabama's reign ending?

The times in college football, they are a-changin’. Big programs are leaving for even bigger conferences, while the transfer portal and the institution of name, image and likeness have changed the calculus for players selecting schools. Does it all pose a threat to the sport's biggest dynasty?. Nick Saban...
NFL
247Sports

Top 5 prospect Justin Edwards sets commitment date

Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep 5-star forward No. 3 overall prospect Justin Edwards will announce his college decision on Monday, July 25, just after the conclusion of Peach Jam, he announced on Instagram Tuesday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. In late April,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy