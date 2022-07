Mega-popular Korean grocery store H Mart only debuted its first San Francisco store in April 2021, but already the company has taken steps to expand. According to reporting by the San Francisco Business Times, H Mart filed permits indicating the store hopes to take over a space adjacent to its 3995 Alemany Boulevard location; the expansion would add more than 27,000 square feet to H Mart’s footprint, which the company would use to add “food tenants on the ground level, adding to the grocer’s food court, and dry products in the cavernous basement.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO