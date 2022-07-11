Group marches through West Jefferson in support of reproductive rights

WEST JEFFERSON — A large group of women’s reproductive rights advocates took to the streets of downtown West Jefferson on Saturday morning, July 9, to protest the recent decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Event organizers estimated that more than 75 people marched through town to have their voices heard about a woman’s right to choose.

“I hope those who came to the march left knowing that their voices matter, even in our small community, and that their activism can help change our small town for the better,” said Annsley Roberts, one of the organizers that volunteered their time to this cause. “I think it’s important for rural areas like ours to have a voice when it comes to issues like abortion. These communities are often forgotten when there are good people here who are just as much deserving of knowing what their options are as those in more populated areas.”

Roberts said one of the reasons that they put this event together was to highlight some of the organizations throughout the High Country that are here to help women with their reproductive health. These organizations help by providing information and resources as well as offering support to those in the community that are in need of these healthcare services.

Emily Badger, who also helped organize the march, said she feels like educating people on the topic of abortion is very important in rural areas like the High Country.

“Throughout high school I got called ‘baby killer’ for being openly pro-choice. I was 14, still a virgin, but was harassed for the belief that a person should have bodily autonomy. This ‘baby killer’ mentality that I was victim to in high school, a decade ago, is still the mentality that a lot of local people have,” she said. “Ashe County is predominantly Republican, and with all the misinformation that is spread by right-wing media, I honestly don’t think people understand the intricacies that come with abortion and reproductive health care for women.”

Badger explained that bringing awareness to the local organizations that help women with their reproductive health care is extremely important because many do not know the help is out there.

“Even in Ashe County, women may not have those resources readily available to them, since the closest abortion clinic available to women in the High Country is at least an hour and a half drive. It is vital that everyone understands the repercussions of this Supreme Court ruling, not only for women who are planning on being pregnant or currently expecting a child, but for laws that could potentially be put into place in the future that would affect everyone’s bodily autonomy,” Badger said.

On June 24, the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 ruling that upheld a Mississippi state law that banned most abortions after 15 weeks. That led to the decision to overturn 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, even though Chief Justice John Roberts voted to uphold the Mississippi court decision but was against overturning Roe v. Wade.

With the Supreme Court decision, abortion rights will now be left up to each state to decide. On July 6, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order that will continue to protect these rights in North Carolina unless the NC House and Senate pass a bill that also has enough votes to override Gov. Cooper’s veto of the bill.

The Executive Order provides protection to individuals that may travel to North Carolina from another state for reproductive health care services. These individuals cannot be extradited back to their home state to face criminal charges for seeking these services. The order also directs the Department of Public Safety to continue to enforce a state law that prohibits individuals from blocking access to a health care facility.

Currently, five states had trigger laws that have already made abortions illegal once Roe v. Wade was overturned: Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota. Four states have trigger laws that will make abortion illegal 30 days after the Supreme Court judgment: Idaho, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas. Three state laws are currently pending after being blocked by state of district judges in Kentucky, Louisiana and Utah. Wyoming has a trigger law that will take effect once it is certified by the state’s governor after a recommendation is made by the state’s attorney general that must take place within 30 days of the Supreme Court’s ruling. Alabama already had a near-total ban on abortions law passed by the state legislature. South Carolina and Ohio have a six-week abortion ban already passed by the legislature while Arizona and Florida have 15-week abortion bans already in place.

Badger said she hopes that those following the topic and those that saw the protest on Saturday understand that the main goal is for women to be able to maintain their bodily autonomy.

“If you do not want to have an abortion, you do not have to get one, but taking the choice away and criminalizing abortion for all women is detrimental to society as a whole. In many trigger states where they have criminalized abortion, women are being criminally investigated for miscarriages. Women in those states are also having to wait until their ectopic pregnancies burst before doctors can legally operate. As of right now, a dead person has more control over how their organs are used than any woman living in states where trigger laws were in place for the moment Roe v. Wade was overturned,” she said. “I hope people who may not agree can understand the need for bodily autonomy to be a federally protected right, because in my opinion, that is a certain inalienable right that Jefferson and John Locke both wrote about: ‘life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.’ To the people that attended the protest or supported us from the sidelines, I hope you know that your voices matter. Be the change you would like to see in this little community. The more we are able to use our voices and have civil discussions on the topic, the more we can educate people and make positive changes for our local community and the country as a whole.”