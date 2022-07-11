Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Phil Haynes

Curbing the injury issues that doomed him in his first two seasons, Haynes showcased his all-around talent in a pair of late-season starts in 2021. Could he make a surprise push for playing time in 2022?

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Phil Haynes, Guard

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 322 pounds

2021 Stats: Two starts and five games played

Battling through numerous injuries in his first two NFL seasons with the Seahawks, including a bad hip that landed him on injured reserve twice in 2020, Haynes only saw action in two regular season games and a playoff game during that span. Squarely on the roster bubble, he didn't make the team out of training camp despite being healthy, but he did return as a member of the practice squad and eventually received a promotion to the 53-man roster. Capitalizing on injuries to starters Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson in the final two weeks of the season, he performed at a high level in a single start at both guard positions, helping Rashaad Penny explode for 170-plus rushing yards in the two contests and allowing only one quarterback pressure. Seattle placed an original round tender on him as a restricted free agent in March.

Best Case Scenario : Building off a stellar finish to the 2021 season, Haynes gives Lewis and Jackson a run for their money with an impressive training camp and preseason. While he doesn't secure a starting job, he winds up seeing extended action at both guard spots during the course of the season and emerges as a quality swing guard in the interior for Seattle.

Worst Case Scenario : Stuck behind Jackson and Lewis at both guard spots, Haynes battles nagging injuries once again in camp and undrafted rookie Shamarious Gilmore winds up surpassing him on the depth chart, leading to an unexpected release in final roster cuts for a second straight August.

What to Expect in 2022 : By choosing to give him an original round restricted free agent tender worth north of $2 million in 2022, the Seahawks clearly view Haynes as an important piece of their offensive line. Only 26 years old, he could still be a potential starter down the road in a zone-centric scheme catered well to his strengths, especially with Jackson aging and only having two years remaining on his current contract. But while he may have a chance to compete for playing time, the ex-Wake Forest standout doesn't appear to have a door open for him to win a starting job in 2022 with both guard spots featuring returning starters. For now, as long as he continues to have good fortune health-wise, he's poised to stick on the roster as a reserve guard and provide a quality insurance policy in case injuries strike in front of him on the depth chart.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

