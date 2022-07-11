Cocke County High School releases Back to School information

COCKE COUNTY—All students will report to Cocke County High School by 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1st for the first day of school. Dismissal will be at 3:15 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served; and buses will be running. If you have any questions regarding busing, please call the Cocke County Bus Garage at 423-623-2757.

CCHS NEW STUDENT PRE-REGISTRATION/ENROLLMENT

Cocke County High School staff will be available in the CCHS Counseling Office to pre-register any NEW enrollees July 20-27 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registration will be halted and the office will be closed July 28-29 due to countywide inservice. (Special Note: These dates are for NEW registrants only—incoming 9th graders who were registered at their local elementary schools as 8th graders this past spring do NOT need to participate.)

Registration will resume Monday, Aug. 1, however all students will be on campus beginning this day. Calling ahead to arrange an appointment on or after this date may be more favorable in order to begin this process. To assist with this issue, an ONLINE Pre-registration/Enrollment Form for Cocke Co. High School is available. It can be accessed at your convenience from the district website (www.cockecountyschools.org) or by the link/QR code provided here:

Online CCHS Pre-registration/Enrollment Form link: https://forms.gle/DSQqYGoAz3E6rAhq5

To complete the process, the custodial parent or legal guardian must come by the CCHS counseling office to turn-in the necessary documents to finalize their child’s registration for enrollment, however, submitting the online form will allow school staff to begin the process upon the re-opening of the office after summer break.

The main items needed for enrollment at CCHS include the following: 1) An Enrollment Form either submitted in person or online. 2) An official transcript from previous high school OR, if the student is entering high school as a first-time freshman, documentation verifying promotion from 8th grade, 3) Copy of Birth Certificate, 4) TN Certificate of Immunization, 5) TWO SEPARATE proofs of residency in the parent’s/guardian’s name, ex. bill, lease, etc., 6) Custody documentation (as applicable), and 7) IEP/Psychological for students receiving special education services (as applicable).

All official school records that are submitted by the parent must come in a sealed envelope from the previous school OR the counseling staff can request the records to be submitted directly to them from the previous school. Please note that your child’s former school may not release records until all books and/or electronic devices, such as school-issued Chromebooks, have been returned to them.

RELEASE OF STUDENT SCHEDULES

This year, all 10th–12th graders who want to see their schedule early will need to access it through their Aspen accounts. Schedules will be available to access no later than 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. All 10th-12th graders should also know their Aspen account information.

Accounts will appear as disabled for any students who have “holds” on their accounts due to owing fees, chromebooks/chargers, textbooks, uniforms, etc. to the school. Aspen login information will NOT be provided over the phone or by email due to the inability to monitor confidentiality. Any students who are unable to access their schedule using Aspen will be able to receive a paper copy of their schedule in homeroom on the first day of school. NO paper copies will be released early.

All upcoming 9th graders will be able to pick-up their schedules on Thursday, July 28 during Freshman Family Night. This event will start promptly at 4 p.m. and will last until approximately 7 p.m. Freshmen and their families will begin in the auditorium. During these hours, information will be dispersed, schedules will be given to those enrolled, and students will be able to find their classes by walking around the campus.

Please note that July 28 is the ONLY available day for early schedule pick-up and touring for freshmen. If a student is unable to attend, they will receive their schedule on the first day of school, August 1st. Keep in mind that Aug. 1st will be attended by ALL students, grades 9-12, and is a regular school day with a 3:15 p.m. dismissal.

As always, all schedules are tentative. The school reserves the right to change schedules at will without prior notice. Also, counselors will NOT accept requests for any schedule changes before the first day of school when the period of DROP/ADD will begin. Students will be able to request changes by submitting an online DROP/ADD form when they return to school.

The deadline for submitting all DROP/ADD requests for possible class changes will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5th. Submitting a form does NOT guarantee a schedule change, especially if the student is in courses he/she initially requested at registration. Any requests for schedule changes need to have a valid reason in order to be considered. Examples of requests for changes that are not granted include (but are not limited to) changing to have/not have a certain teacher, changing for lunch periods, wanting to be in class with a friend, etc.

If you have any questions about any of the above information, please call the CCHS main office at 423-623-8718 or the CCHS counseling office at 423-623-4010 during regular school hours on or after July 20.