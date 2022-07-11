ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

COVID-19 school closures turn parents into swing voters

By Sally Persons
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool closures related to COVID-19 may have faded from the headlines, but parents who lived through it say candidates had better address the issue if they want their vote this midterm cycle. Two parents who spoke with Fox News said they saw notable learning loss in their children, and...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Our kids' schools told us to 'cease and desist' but we're fighting back

For years, as parents, we wrongfully assumed the public schools were on our side—that they were doing their best to teach our kids to read and write and leave personal politics out of it. But for many parents across the U.S., the pandemic exposed that public schools were teaching critical race theory, progressive sexual and gender agenda materials and other age-inappropriate concepts to our kids.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Closures & delays: Maryland schools, government offices & businesses

BALTIMORE -- People are still feeling the impacts of Tuesday's storms that ripped through parts of Maryland. The damage resulted in some closures and delays Wednesday. To help you keep track of all the changes, we have compiled a running list of the places that are making adjustments in response to the weather.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Voices: The government’s school attendance proposals are bad news for kids – and parents

The House of Lords is an affront to democracy. An appalling anachronism filled with failed former politicians, the current administration’s drinking buddies, bishops and (incredibly, still) a surprisingly large number of people who owe their seats to an accident of birth.But even some proponents of constitutional reform such as myself have a guilty secret: it’s sometimes possible to be glad it’s there.Take the Schools Bill, a blot on the record of would-be prime minister Nadhim Zahawi, which would be attracting just as much attention as his financial affairs, as revealed by The Independent, there was more focus on policy.The...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Black Enterprise

GOP House Candidate Carl Paladino Calls Black Americans ‘Dumb, Hungry and Conditioned’ To Vote For Democrats

New York Republican Congressional Candidate Carl Paladino said Black Americans were kept “dumb and hungry” so they could be conditioned to vote for the Democratic Party. CNN reports Paladino made the comments on a radio show in 2016 when he was a Buffalo school board member defending himself against allegations that comments he made in the past were racist. Paladino added that he cared about Black people but they were conditioned to be a base for Democrats.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Daily Beast

Paul Ryan ‘Found Himself Sobbing’ During Capitol Riot: Book

“Something snapped” in Paul Ryan as he watched rioters besiege the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and he “found himself sobbing” at the chaos, journalist Mark Leibovich writes in a forthcoming book. In Thank You for Your Servitude, excerpts of which were published by CNN on Sunday evening, Leibovich says that Ryan told him: “I spent my whole adult life in that building. And I saw my friends, a lot of cops, some of my old security detail—I’m still friends with a bunch of those guys. It really disturbed me, foundationally.” A retired congressman who represented Wisconsin for two decades, Ryan departed politics in early 2019 under a cloud, having spent 26 months collaborating with and defending a man he’d once criticized. He never predicted that Trump’s term would end in violence, though, Leibovich claims. “Ryan figured the president would bitch and moan and maybe make a big show of ‘fighting’ for his supporters for a while,” the journalist writes, according to CNN. “... But eventually Trump would just leave... And everyone could then just get on with their lives.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Mom plans legal action after 7-year-old girl punished by school for BLM poster that said 'any life'

A 7-year-old was punished by her school for including the phrase "any life" on a Black Lives Matter drawing she made, and her mother is now looking to take legal action. Chelsea Boyle said her White daughter was confused about why she got in trouble for a picture depicting her diverse group of friends at Viejo Elementary School in Orange County, California. The picture included the Black Lives Matter slogan, with the phrase "any life" underneath, along with figures of different colors to represent their various races.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#School Board#Swing Voters
NBC News

Republicans outnumber Democrats in battleground Arizona, new statistics show

Democrats have flexed their political muscles in Arizona in the last two election cycles, winning Senate and presidential contests, and even threatening to primary Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., over her centrist positions. But Arizona isn’t a blue state. Far from it. New voter registration statistics from the secretary of...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Texas Gov. Abbott blames Washington’s ‘open border policies’ for rise in fentanyl deaths in his state

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday accused Washington’s "open border policies" of directly contributing to the rise in fentanyl deaths in his state and across the country. Abbott appeared at the Texas Department of Public Safety’s drug warehouse and crime lab in the Houston area, where he and other officials spoke on the growing fentanyl crisis.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

768K+
Followers
168K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy