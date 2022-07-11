ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden heads to Saudi Arabia as poll numbers tumble

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new Siena College poll, Democratic...

Comments / 27

Susan Furlong
3d ago

Of course he is going to let Venezuelan immigrants into the US. Now he just wants to help the people or arrange to get some oil???

Reply
12
Brian Manuel
2d ago

And the Saudis don't care. Why do you think they wouldn't answer his phone calls? They don't have any excess capacity anyway. But then again, when you fall in the sand, it doesn't hurt as much. Wasted trip!

Reply
7
Me
3d ago

Going to collect his 10% of profits and give more broken promises of US assistance

Reply(3)
24
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poll Numbers#Democratic Voters#Siena College#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
