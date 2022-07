The Florida peninsula is looking at an uptick in thunderstorm activity over the next few days. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds are all possible hazards. According to Meteorologist Megan Borowski, a mid-level wave is approaching Florida. It will move northwards paralleling the Atlantic Coast. This wave is expected to push tropical airmass and mid- and upper-level energy over the peninsula. This will supplement the normal sea breeze thunderstorms we see in our state. This should result in increased storm activity, with a few stronger storms than normal. This evening, storms are expected to be concentrated toward interior and western parts of the peninsula from I-4 southward.

