Dresden, Tenn.–A lawsuit filed against the city of Dresden’s board of aldermen by Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn five days ago has been settled. In the lawsuit filed Friday, July 8, and Washburn sought a permanent restraining order and restoration of his rights of office and claimed that the six aldermen violated the state’s Open Meetings Act and restricted his First Amendment rights as administrator of the city’s Facebook page.

DRESDEN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO