Greenville, SC

Man ’causes panic’ at Upstate school, claims he was shot at

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago
Robert Washington mugshot (Source: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after “causing panic” at a Greenville County school Monday morning after he said he was being shot at.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded to W. Washington Street in reference to a shooting near Legacy Charter School.

Police said Robert Washington jumped over the fence while students and faculty were at recess.

When he jumped over the fence and moved towards them, he said he was being shot at.

That is when students and faculty ran to the doors to go back inside the school, according to police. Washington also joined the crowd and entered the school.

Once realizing he was in the building, the faculty ushered him away from the students, and police found him in the cafeteria.

Police said Washington did not have a gun.

Washington was charged with filing a false police report and disturbing school.

He is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

