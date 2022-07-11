ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

Business spotlight: Frills brightens downtown Gig Harbor

By Vince Dice
gigharbornow.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrills, the little store in downtown Gig Harbor known for its bright seasonal displays, exists to brighten peoples’ day. So says owner Tammi Barber, whose latest work of public art is a celebration of summer featuring pool noodles, beach balls and pool floats. That might sound mundane. But...

www.gigharbornow.org

#Real Estate Brokerage#Food And Drink#Funerals#Tlb Events#State Farm Insurance#Chi
