San Antonio, TX

All-American Pet Photo Day: Share your favorite pet photos with us!

By Alondra Luna
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - July 11th is All American Pet Photo Day!. This day aims to...

Blue Plate Award: The Original Panchito's Mexican Restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue Plate Award is a family tradition here in San Antonio that needs no introduction. Panchito's has been a local favorite for the last 42 years. They win this week’s award for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean while serving up tasty food. Welcome...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Celebrate Christmas in July by helping families in need

SAN ANTONIO - It's Christmas in July! Sort of. We are helping raise money for the San Antonio Police Officers' Association Blue Santa Christmas donation program. Since 2015, The Blue Cares Blue Santa program has helped more than 10,000 children in our community receive gifts during the holidays, and right now many families are struggling with the rising costs of just about everything so your donation can really go a long way.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Local non-profit encourages kids to live a healthy lifestyle this summer

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a fun, family-friendly way to stay active this summer, a local non-profit is teaching children how to prioritize health while also encouraging them to chase their dreams. It's called Running Down a Dream. The organization provides kids with a pair of running shoes,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Seaworld San Antonio breaks down shark misconceptions on 'shark awareness day'

SAN ANTONIO -- Wednesday is shark awareness day. In honor of the day, Seaworld San Antonio wants to help the public learn more about the apex predators. Seaworld says sharks are responsible for helping maintain a healthy ecosystem by removing weak, sick or dying animals in the ocean. Despite what most believe are menacing looks, experts say sharks aren't interested in humans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Camp-themed beer garden offers double entertainment with double venue

SAN ANTONIO -- If you are looking for a new hangout spot, there's a place in San Antonio that offers two options in one. Camp 1604 is located off Loop 1604, between I-10 and Vance Jackson Road, on the city's northwest side. It houses two businesses in one. On one side is Camp 1604 which offers between 50 and 60 beer options. There are also outdoor activities such as archery, ax throwing, ping pong and giant Jenga. On the other side is the Kung Fu Saloon, which offers up a bar, as well as vintage arcade games including Street Fighter and Skeeball.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YMCA of Greater San Antonio receives $500,000 gift to update ranch

COMFORT -- A ranch, designed to let families and children explore the outdoors in the Hill Country, is receiving a major gift. Valero has awarded a $500,000 gift to the YMCA of Greater San Antonio for the YMCA Roberts Ranch in Comfort. The 1,100 acre property has native plants and wildlife to help families learn about and explore nature.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Local car wash owner turns to TikTok to help solve theft, vandalism

SAN ANTONIO - A local business owner is turning to TikTok to help solve a theft. That video now has more than a million views, and he says it may have led to key information. "TikTok in San Antonio, I need your help,” Denis Brown said in the video, holding his phone out as he stood in front of his security camera footage. "This morning at 7:10 a.m., my car wash was broken into by two gutless thieves."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Heavy storms and showers are moving in our direction

SAN ANTONIO - HEAT ADVISORY 1PM UNTIL 8PM THIS EVENING. EXPECT HEAT INDEX VALUES AS HIGH AS 112. Storms moving in our direction. Severe storms possible with damaging winds. Time: 5pm - 8pm. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. AFTERNOON/TONIGHT/OVERNIGHT. We are looking at another hot day...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Experts call Uvalde hallway video 'chaos' and 'unacceptable'

SAN ANTONIO - Reaction continuing to pour in after the Austin American-Statesman chose to publish the full 82 minutes of video from inside Robb Elementary. The video, which includes edited audio, starts with the Uvalde gunman crashing near the school and lasts a total of 82 minutes. It ends when police finally break into the room and kill the shooter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
HEAT ADVISORY: Triple digit temperatures remain with possible showers

Wednesday will once again easily climb above the 100-degree mark with mostly sunny skies. The atmosphere is a little drier than Tuesday which means I'm not expecting much in the way of pop-up showers or storms in the Hill Country. I'll keep it at a 10% chance with the terrain in the Hill Country and will not bother with even a slight rain chance elsewhere in the region. Now Thursday, a weak impulse will move in from the northeast late day as it moves around the big heat dome. As this impulse moves in, moisture levels will be higher and this should help develop a scattering of showers or storms. I'm going to bump the rain chance in and around Bexar County to 30% later in the day Thursday and go 40% chance in the Hill Country. Also of note, severe weather parameters are more impressive and would support the risk of strong wind gusts in any heavy storm along with 1" hail possible.
ENVIRONMENT
HEAT ADVISORY: Triple digit temperatures to continue throughout the week

Blistering hot weather pattern rolls on with the big heat dome in control of our weather to the northwest and ongoing drought conditions making it easier for the sun to heat the air temperature. Tuesday looks a degree or two cooler than Monday, but will likely top out around 104, 105 and that's good enough for another daily record. There will be a few pop-up showers or a t-storm in the Hill Country to western zone counties later in the day with a slight 10% chance one of these occur in the I-35 corridor in and around Bexar County.
ENVIRONMENT

