All-American Pet Photo Day: Share your favorite pet photos with us!

Wednesday will once again easily climb above the 100-degree mark with mostly sunny skies. The atmosphere is a little drier than Tuesday which means I'm not expecting much in the way of pop-up showers or storms in the Hill Country. I'll keep it at a 10% chance with the terrain in the Hill Country and will not bother with even a slight rain chance elsewhere in the region. Now Thursday, a weak impulse will move in from the northeast late day as it moves around the big heat dome. As this impulse moves in, moisture levels will be higher and this should help develop a scattering of showers or storms. I'm going to bump the rain chance in and around Bexar County to 30% later in the day Thursday and go 40% chance in the Hill Country. Also of note, severe weather parameters are more impressive and would support the risk of strong wind gusts in any heavy storm along with 1" hail possible.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO