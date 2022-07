After weeks of reconfiguration and weighing wants against needs, Lyon County Commissioners are satisfied with the 2023 budget. During their weekly action session Thursday morning commissioners approved two motions, the first to publish a notice of intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate and the second to publish a notice for a public hearing on the 2023 budget. According to County Controller Dan Williams, the budget comes to a total of just over $30 million and will see the county’s mill levy rate remain flat at 53.28 mills.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO