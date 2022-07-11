ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IA

County OKs quit claim for former Iowan property

By Matt Pflug - Chairman, Lee County Supervisors
Pen City Current
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEE COUNTY - After a lengthy and sometimes contentious debate, the Lee County Supervisors Monday approved committing $100,000 to the Riverview Park and Marina restoration project. The board approved the funds at Monday's regular meeting after voting down a motion from Supervisor Garry Seyb to commit $250,000 to the...

www.pencitycurrent.com

Comments / 0

Related
iowapublicradio.org

Keokuk looks to improve road to Iowa’s only national cemetery

Local veterans and other residents of Keokuk think the national cemetery in town should be better known. They also believe the road leading to the burial ground should be in better shape. Bill Smith of Keokuk said they formed a committee that came up with the idea of holding Tours...
KEOKUK, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa woman honored posthumously after saving over 300 lives

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The lives of over 300 people have been saved, thank to one Ottumwa woman. On Wednesday, the late Kayte Moster, who was only 20 when she died, was honored posthumously by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT). After her death in 2012, since she was a...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Upcoming Ottumwa rifle raffle causes concerns

OTTUMWA, Iowa — When Dennis Wegner found out The Wapello County Republican Party was holding a Rifle Raffle on July 16, he was shocked. My first thought was you got to be kidding,” said Wegner. “After the mass shootings with assault rifles in Buffalo and Texas, I thought you got to be kidding. This cannot be real. It is dangerous to be offered as a raffle prize.”
OTTUMWA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Lee County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Donnellson, IA
County
Lee County, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Thursday, July 14, 2022

07/13/22 – 6:42 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 1500 block of 29th Street. 07/13/22 – 5:29 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited April Love Cline, 45, of Burlington, in the 1900 block of Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

SEIRPC gets half a million for Mt. Pleasant project

WEST BURLINGTON - The Iowa Department of Transportation announced today that Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission has been awarded a $480,000 Public Transit Infrastructure Grant. The grant will improve the newly-acquired SEIBUS Mount Pleasant facility at 1405 N. Broadway in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The project is for a major renovation...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
KBUR

Meat stick manufacturer to open in Burlington

Burlington, IA- A new manufacturer will be moving into the former Integra Pool Covers building in 2023, which is expected to bring in about 150 jobs. Western Smokehouse Partners of Greentop Missouri has leased the building, which was vacated back in February. Company officials told the Hawk Eye that Burlington...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Health#Iowan#Ems#Lee County Health Dept#The Health Department#Lchd Board
Pen City Current

Pen City Cruisers donates to FMPD K9

FORT MADISON - During our annual car show in May, Pen City Cruisers raised $650 from a 50/50 drawing and silent auction to go towards the chosen benefit for 2022. This year the group chose the FMPD K9 unit and rounded up the donation to an even $1,000. "It's a...
FORT MADISON, IA
977wmoi.com

Two New Health Clinics Coming to Galesburg Community

Two new healthcare clinics moving into the Galesburg market will offer medical services to local communities’ shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “One is Graham Health System, which they are based in Canton and are a leader in healthcare in Central and Western Illinois. They have been around for a long, long time. Their new clinic is going to be opening on North Seminary Street in Galesburg. They will offer prompt care and walk-ins. They will be open seven days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. Then there is another clinic coming into the Galesburg area called Solvera Health. They are based out of Peoria. Their clinic is going to be located on South Soangetaha Road, just to the east of the I-74 interchange. They are planning to open very soon. They have a couple of physicians in there and so that will be another new health care option for the region. Lastly, there is a potential VA project on the horizon.”
GALESBURG, IL
khqa.com

Officer-involved shooting in Hancock County, suspect injured

CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at 3:07 p.m. in Hancock County in which the suspect was struck by gunfire. The shooting happened on U.S. Route 136 at 2500E in the county. No officers were injured. The suspect was...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Pen City Current

Kobelt to step away from FMHS trades program

FORT MADISON - It's unexpected when people leave at the top of their game. But Fort Madison is losing someone who just led a group of students to a second place national finish in the school's trades program. Clint Kobelt's resignation as the Fort Madison's Construction and Trades program leader...
FORT MADISON, IA
kttn.com

Man who eluded authorities for several days has criminal history in Iowa

The man found hiding in a barn southeast of Dunlap has a criminal history in Iowa. Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was taken into custody about noon Saturday after eluding officers since Thursday afternoon as they were looking for a suspect in a motor vehicle theft in Adair County.
DUNLAP, IA
tspr.org

One killed, two injured in U.S. Route 34 crash in Monmouth

An elderly Monmouth man was killed and two people were injured Monday in a crash on U.S. Route 34 in Monmouth. Jack K. Stephens, 91, of Monmouth was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner. He was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the accident. The...
MONMOUTH, IL
Hutch Post

Siemens Gamesa announcement still some weeks away

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A spokesperson for Siemens Gamesa says it will be at least a few weeks before the company can disclose more information on two potential wind turbine contracts that came to light just as the company is preparing to shut down plants in Hutchinson and Fort Madison, Iowa.
HUTCHINSON, KS
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from June 27 to July 1, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. K and E Limited Partnership of Springfield sold a retail establishment...
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
newschannel20.com

Curtis Lovelace wins $4.5M lawsuit against Adams County, Quincy Police

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Curtis Lovelace will receive $4.5 million from a civil lawsuit. It's a story that has been making headlines since 2006, when Lovelace's first wife, Cory, died. Attorney Curtis Lovelace was indicted for first degree murder eight years after his first wife died when the case...
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

Suspect dead after confrontation with Hancock County deputies

CARTHAGE - Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead near Route 136 and County Road 2500 E in Hancock County. According to release from the Illions State Police, the Hancock County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy