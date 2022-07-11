ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Harold D. McKinney

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROGERSVILLE - Harold D. McKinney, age 79, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022, after an extended illness. He was born in Knoxville, TN and married Ann Couch McKinney in 1965. He moved to Rogersville and became a State Farm Insurance Agent for 43 years....

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Barbara Jeanne Duncan

ROGERSVILLE - Barbara Jeanne Young Duncan, of Rogersville, went to join her husband and her Savior Jesus Christ, after a period of declining health, at The Blake of Kingsport, with her family by her side. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Marsh Regional Blood Center, St Jude Children’s...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

David Hughie Smith

CHURCH HILL – David Hughie Smith, 58, passed away on, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center with his loving family by his side. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev J.E. Mauk officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:00 PM to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vextal Leon Austin

GATE CITY, VA - Vextal Leon Austin, 81, of Gate City, VA passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, after battling a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Sanders and Rev. Jackie Frazier officiating. Pendleton’s Choir and Phyllis Payne will provide the music.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Ruth Sharp

KINGSPORT - Betty Ruth Sharp, 75, peacefully passed away on July 10, 2022 at her home in Kingsport, Tennessee. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 13 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Church Hill, Tennessee. The funeral will follow at 6:00 PM presided by Reverend Gary Gerhardt and Reverend Dustin Jessee. Music will be provided by Reverend Garry Stuart. Graveside services will occur on the following day, July 14th, at 11:00 AM at the Highland Park Cemetery Croley Addition in Williamsburg, KY.
KINGSPORT, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Rogersville, TN
Rogersville, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Dennis Lee Marshall

KINGSPORT - Dennis Lee Marshall age 74, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born in St. Paul, Virginia, the son of the late Tom and Myrtle Helbert Marshall. A graduate of Coeburn High School and was employed many years at Tennessee Eastman. He was a member of the Willow Chapel Church. Dennis was a loving husband and father, who enjoyed time spending with his family and gardening.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

David "Paul" Salyer

KINGSPORT - David "Paul" Salyer, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from complications during surgery. Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Angela L. Moore

GATE CITY, VA - Angela Lynn Moore, 65, Gate City, VA, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Justin Smith officiating. Judy McConnell will provide the music.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Raymond Smith

KINGSPORT – Raymond Smith, 52, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
KINGSPORT, TN
Person
John Rutledge
Kingsport Times-News

Lillie Mae Fields

GATE CITY, VA - Lillie Mae Fields, 85, Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Lillie was born in Scott County, VA on July 12, 1936, and was the daughter of the late John Nathaniel and Gladys Martha (Strong) Fields.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

John L. Flanary, Jr.

NICKELSVILLE, VA - John L. Flanary, Jr., age 73 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence. Funeral...
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Alaine Rae (Case) Shubert

Alaine Rae (Case) Shubert met her Savior, Jesus, her husband, Bill, her son, Jimmy, and her grandson, Jonathan, at the gates of Heaven on July 10th, 2022. Born on April 23rd, 1934, in Tempest Branch, Dickenson County, Virginia, Alaine was married to Bill Shubert on May 24, 1956, in Gate City, Va. They lived in Illinois, Japan, Colorado, Greece, and Texas, before resettling in Blountville, Tn. She was preceded in eternal life by her husband, Bill, her son, Jimmy, her grandson, Jonathan, her parents, James and Vadney Case, three brothers, three sisters and a niece. She is survived by one sister, Janet Rachel of Bristol, Tn, her daughter, Teana Weems (Reggie) and her son, Craig Shubert (Donna), all of Johnson City, Tn; two granddaughters, Stephanie Kollock (Roger) of Broken Arrow, OK and Angela Scalf (Charlie) of Johnson City, Tn., eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Alaine was born again on May 1, 1977, at Gunnings Baptist Church in Blountville under the preaching of J.W. Depew, where she maintained her membership. She was a lifetime homemaker, excellent cook, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and loved very much by her family. A memorial service will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home in Kingsport this Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 2 pm with pastors Bob Ferguson, Danny Rachel, Reggie Weems officiating, and Damon Depew providing music. A graveside service will immediately follow. John Bell, Jerry Moody, Tim Rachel, Charlie Scalf, Josiah Scalf, Adam Sherwood, James Sherwood and Mark Sherwood will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Owens and Charles Rachel. The family wishes to thank Dr. Keith Cook for a lifetime of service, and Ballad Hospice for its kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in memory of her grandson to the Jonathan Weems Addiction Recovery Fund at Heritage Baptist Church, 1512 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City, 37604.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rhythm returns to Riverview for Fun Fest

KINGSPORT — The Rhythm returns to Riverview on Monday as part of Fun Fest 2022. The event is the largest concert gathering at the beginning of Fun Fest, with the key word at any Fun Fest event being “fun.”. “Fun Fest was created 42 years ago for the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ralph Thomas Wright

Ralph Thomas Wright died peacefully at home on Friday, July 8, 2022 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was 92. Born on Feb. 21, 1930, he was one of 10 children of the late Charles Haskell Wright and Ruth Sheffield Wright from Damascus, VA. He was the beloved of the late Dale Burchfield Wright, father of Marty Todd Wright, friend and brother in service to many, and uncle to many nieces and nephews who will all miss his quiet laugh, rattling pots, adventurous spirit, and service to his community.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Henry Lee Robinson, Jr. (Papaw

NICKELSVILLE, VA – Henry Lee Robinson, Jr. (Papaw), 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home. Lee graduated from Twin Springs High School in 1982. He also attended MECC and was on the Dean’s list. He worked as a mechanic for multiple companies throughout the years until he became owner and operator of his own garage. Lee was a specialist in heating and cooling as well as an electrician.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Eddie Joe Estep

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Eddie Joe Estep, 68, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Norton, Va., lived in Gate City, Va. for 20 years, and had resided in Big Stone Gap since 2013. He was a 1972 graduate of J. I. Burton High School and a graduate of Clinch Valley College. He was a police officer for the City of Norton, worked as an investigator for the Scott County Sheriff’s Dept., and served as Chief of Police in Weber City, Va. for several years. Eddie was a proud member of the Virginia Defense Force, where he served as Lt. Colonel for several years.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Dan Robert Alley

CHURCH HILL - Dan Robert Alley, age 75 of Church Hill, TN reunited with wife and his Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Dan was born on September 18, 1946 in Ellensburg, WA to Earl and Ada Alley. Dan married his most cherished friend, Linda, and after 52 years of a beautiful life and marriage, she preceded him in death on August 11, 2021.
CHURCH HILL, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Wayne Greene

FALL BRANCH - Wayne Greene, 75, of Fall Branch, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. “Daddy Wayne”, as he was affectionately called, loved playing golf and raising Black Angus cattle. He loved his family, but his favorite hobby was taking his daughter “Pearl” to La Carreta.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patricia “Patty” Castle Reese

KINGSPORT - Patricia “Patty” Castle Reese, 62, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 9, 2022, Church Hill Post-Acute Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Oak Hill...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

A life of giving: Fred Vineyard leaves legacy of philanthropy

KINGSPORT — Fred “Pappy” Vineyard’s appearance made it clear he loved motorcycles. He often wore motorcycle shirts and gear and owned a few shops related to his favorite hobby. But it seems what you couldn’t see — his generosity and a history of giving — is what most will remember about the former downtown Kingsport business owner.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Price grand slam pushes Elizabethton to win slugfest over Kingsport

ELIZABETHTON — The Price was right for the Elizabethton River Riders on Thursday night. Conner Price hit a grand slam over right center field to cap off a 10-run inning for Elizabethton in a 17-14 win over Kingsport on Thursday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The River...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

