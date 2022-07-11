Greenville Co. School to hold job fair with higher rates

Courtesy of Greenville County Schools

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County School will hold a job fair Tuesday morning with higher hourly rates.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Enoree Career Center located at 108 Scalybark Road.

The school district is hiring for the following positions:

Bus Driver $19.00 – $21.26

Bus Aide $15.06 – $16.56

Custodian $15.06 – $16.48

Food Service $15.06 – $16.48

Employees who work 30 hours or more per week qualify for health dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more.

Hiring managers will be at the job fair to speak with applicants and answer questions.