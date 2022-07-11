ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie Local News

SW Prime rate hike eyed to begin Sept. 6

By Stuart Sudak
 3 days ago

A fare increase is proposed to go into effect on Sept. 6 for the SW Prime transit service.

SouthWest Transit provides the on-demand ride service for Eden Prairie, Chaska, Chaska, Carver, Victoria and Normandale Community College in Bloomington. Other prime services are available, including rides to Mall of America and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Residents can provide feedback on the proposal at two public forums. Those take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at SouthWest Station, 13500 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at East Creek Station, 2120 N. Chestnut Blvd., Chaska.

Public comments will also be accepted through Aug. 12 by email at customerservice@swtransit.org.

The fare for an adult and a child between 6 and 12 and accompanied by an adult will rise by a dollar, from $4 to $5. The rate for a senior, age 65 or over, on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rises from $2 to $2.50. SouthWest Transit lists the proposed SW Prime rate changes on its website or via a downloadable rider notice .

SW Prime is available from 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. Rides can be requested by using the SW Prime mobile app or by calling 952-797-7463.

