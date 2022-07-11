ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Dog rescued from canal near Texas water treatment plant

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Abry_0gbypjGa00

July 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas came to the rescue of a dog spotted struggling to swim in a canal near a water treatment plant.

The El Paso Fire Department said its Water Rescue Team responded to a report of a dog in the water about 1:37 p.m. Sunday.

The team found the dog swimming in the canal just west of the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment Plant.

The dog was plucked out of the water and found to be uninjured. The canine was taken to El Paso Animal Services.

KVIA

Dog that was saved in canal reunited with family

EL PASO, Texas -- Nova, the 2-year-old dog seen being saved by water rescuers in the canal this weekend, was reunited with her family Tuesday afternoon. In a tearful embrace with her dog, owner Suzan Rivera used one word to sum up her feelings of having her dog back in her arms: "Happy."
EL PASO, TX
