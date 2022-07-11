Dog rescued from canal near Texas water treatment plant

July 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas came to the rescue of a dog spotted struggling to swim in a canal near a water treatment plant.

The El Paso Fire Department said its Water Rescue Team responded to a report of a dog in the water about 1:37 p.m. Sunday.

The team found the dog swimming in the canal just west of the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment Plant.

The dog was plucked out of the water and found to be uninjured. The canine was taken to El Paso Animal Services.