Uber files: Leaked records show how ride-hailing giant ‘broke laws, duped police’ in rise to power

An actress known for her work on Paramount’s hit series “Yellowstone” has been charged with fraud after she allegedly collected over $96,000 in disability benefits. On Monday, the California Department of Insurance announced Q’orianka Kilcher, 32, had been charged with two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud after investigators say she appeared on “Yellowstone” despite telling a doctor she was unable to work due to injuries sustained on another production.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO