Law Enforcement

Uber files: Leaked records show how ride-hailing giant ‘broke laws, duped police’ in rise to power

By Art Raymond
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 100,000 confidential documents leaked to UK news organization The Guardian reportedly reveals how ride-share giant Uber “flouted laws, duped police, exploited violence against drivers and secretly lobbied governments during its aggressive global expansion.”. The records include over 124,000 texts, emails, invoices, briefing notes, presentations and other documents...

