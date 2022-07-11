ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Stranger Things 4 Stars React to Eddie Shredding Metallica’s ”Master of Puppets”

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: this story contains Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 spoilers. "Are you ready for the most metal concert in the history of the world?" So asks Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) before shredding Metallica's "Master of Puppets," performing the "Most! Metal! Ever!" guitar solo in the Stranger Things 4 finale. (Giving...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Stranger Things: Eddie Munson's "Master of Puppets" Scene Wasn't in Original Scripts

The Stranger Things Season 4 finale brought with it a number of memorable moments, though the scene in which Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson plays an epic rendition of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has become a fan favorite. Despite the impact the scene had, creators of the series Matt and Ross Duffer recently revealed that any notion of such a plan wasn't in the original scripts for the series, but that it was conjured in time for the series to then retroactively include hints that would tease such an encounter. Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Stranger Things Season 5 Star Noah Schapp Says Will's Storyline Will Be a Big Focus

Will Byers continues to be one of the most pivotal characters in all of Stranger Things. The last two seasons have seen Will take a bit of a backseat to other characters, but his personal story was given a lot of time in the last couple episodes of Season 4, and the closing minutes confirmed that he still has a deep connection to the Upside Down. Between his feelings towards Mike and his connection to Vecna, Will is going to have a lot to do in the fifth and final season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Mystery Series Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

Stranger Things still has a firm grip on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list, thanks to the release of Season 4's final two episodes on July 1st. While Stranger Things hasn't lost the top spot just yet, there is another new series is climbing through the ranks, barreling towards that first overall position. The documentary mystery series in question is called D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Jamie Campbell Bower
Person
Robert Englund
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Natalia Dyer
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Charlie Heaton
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
Matthew Modine
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Brett Gelman
Person
Kate Bush
ComicBook

Owen Wilson's Superhero Movie Secret Headquarters Gets First Look Poster

Owen Wilson is currently busy filming the second season of Loki for Marvel and Disney+, but the actor's return as Mobius M. Mobius won't be the only superhero project fans of Wilson have to look forward to. The actor is also set to star in a new original superhero movie titled Secret Headquarters, which will premiere exclusively only Paramount+ in August. The first trailer for the movie is expected to be released tomorrow, but @DiscussingFilm on Twitter just shared a first look at the movie's poster.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael B. Jordan Wax Statue Has Social Media Cracking Jokes

Michael B. Jordan got a brand new wax statue and the jokes came flying in. In the image circulating on Twitter, the Creed star is pictured alongside fans. However, the statue itself is quite a bit lighter than the famous actor. This fact led a bunch of users to compare Jordan's brand new likeness to every athlete under the sun. There are jokes about Tiger Woods, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, and more. Everyone had a little bit of fun with this one. Wax statues are notoriously hard to get right, and this latest example is no exception. It's not even the first weird Jordan statue that has existed. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, a lot of people are wondering if fans will see the real one return to the franchise.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Wasn't a Fan of His Thor Bod

Chris Hemsworth's wife wasn't feeling all that muscle he put on for Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with USA Today, the actor revealed that Elsa Pataky didn't exactly love the bulging biceps on the God of Thunder. During lockdown, Hemsworth explained how he threw himself into training with nothing else to do. Most days consisted of being around his family and a variety of workouts. As a result, he showed up to set in literally the best shape of his life. It was apparent from all of the behind-the-scenes videos that the Thor star was taking this ramp-up process very seriously. Also of note were the wild workout videos from over the pandemic of him performing tasks like carrying massive trailer tires down his driveway. It's all paid off. But, the lady of the house would like him to tone it down in future effort. Hear the actor tell it right here.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Ryan Gosling Offers Update on The Wolf Man Reboot

Reports of a new take on the 1941 Universal Monster movie The Wolf Man first emerged back in 2020 with Ryan Gosling slated to star, and while few substantial updates on the project have been confirmed in the years since, Gosling sounds both committed to and excited about the project. Derek Cianfrance has been tapped to write and direct the project, with the pair having previously made films Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines together. This new project will allow them the opportunity to develop a more literal representation of themes they've previously explored figuratively. The Wolf Man doesn't yet have a release date.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shredding#Stranger Things#Guitar Solo
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Its New X-Men Team

The time has come for the second annual Hellfire Gala, which means a new team of X-Men has officially been introduced. The current roster starring in Marvel's monthly X-Men comic was unveiled during last year's Hellfire Gala. With us now on Year 2, it's time for Krakoa's mutant population to elect a new lineup. Marvel opened the ballots back in January to let fans vote on the last member of the X-Men, with a wide selection of fan-favorite heroes to choose from. While some current X-Men members chose to stay on a team, a new batch of unlikely candidates are also revealed.
COMICS
ComicBook

Hit Peacock TV Series Renewed for Season 2

Peacock is officially bringing hit series Dr. Death back for a second season. Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, the first season of Dr. Death told the story of disgraced real-life surgeon Christopher Duntsch, who maimed and killed 38 patients over the course of his career. On Thursday, Peacock announced that Dr. Death will be getting a second season, and will follow an anthology format, telling the story of a different physician.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black Panther and Nope Star Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Almost Gave Up on Acting

There was a time not too long ago that Daniel Kaluuya thought of giving up the art of acting. The Black Panther star made the revelation in a chat with Nope helmer and frequent collaborator Jordan Peele in a piece for Essence. According to the Oscar-winning actor, he was having a hard time getting roles and feeling welcome in the craft.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Is About to Clash With Marvel's Next Supernatural Disney+ Hero

Two Disney+ supernatural heroes are on a collision course in an upcoming Marvel annual. Moon Knight has been defending the passengers of the night at his Midnight Mission in the pages of his own solo series by writer Jed MacKay. This October sees the release of Moon Knight Annual #1, a double-sized issue from Jed MacKay and artist Federico Sabbatini, who has already provided art in select issues of Moon Knight and the Devil's Reign: Moon Knight one-shot. The story reunites Moon Knight and Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night, who Marc Spector shares a bloody history with.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Gets 10-Episode Order for Paramount+

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds revival is officially moving forward. On Wednesday it was confirmed (via TVLine) that the series has been given a 10-episode order. The announcement comes just a day after series veteran Joe Mantegna shared a photo of himself on a soundstage to social media teasing the series' return with the caption "Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds". At this time, it's not clear what the anticipated debut date for the revival is.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars Reveals Darth Vader's Role In Rey's Birth

The mystery around Rey's lineage is one of the central narratives in the Star War sequel trilogy. From Star Wars: The Force Awakens' opening day, fans had their theories, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi seemed to squash all of them only for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to provide a surprising answer: Rey is Emperor Palpatine's granddaughter, and her father a genetic strandcast (not quite a clone) of the Sith lord. Now known to have taken the name Dathan, he escaped from Palpatine's realm and lived the life of a family man until his father's agents came searching for Rey.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jensen Ackles Reveals if He'd Consider a Supernatural Reboot

Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, is headed to The CW this fall, but even though the upcoming series will give fans new stories within that universe — in this case, the love story of Sam and Dean's parents — that hasn't stopped fans from wondering if a Supernatural reboot is something that would ever be possible, particularly one with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki involved. As it turns out, while something in the near future isn't on the agenda, Ackles may just be open to something in the future.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Bad Boys 4: Martin Lawrence Shares New Sequel Update

Martin Lawrence offered a new update on Bad Boys 4. Reports of the sequel being delayed after Will Smith's Oscars incident have been debunked. The comedian's comments to Ebony only solidify that things are moving forward with the Sony mega-hit. He told the publication, "We got one more at least." So, that should excite anyone who really love Bad Boys For Life. Remembering back to the previous entry, tons of people flocked to the theater to see Lawrence and Smith dust off their old sunglasses alongside a younger crop of officers. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Collider that a script for the next film was already in the works back in 2020. However, writer Chris Bremmer is still helping develop whatever comes next. Bad Boys For Life managed to bring in $420 million dollars worldwide. With that lofty total already in the bank, it's no surprise that Sony would be pushing forward with the sequel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Star Breaks Silence Since Mutant Reveal

Marvel Studios hit a home run with their series focusing on Ms. Marvel. Ms. Marvel has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score out of any Marvel Cinematic Universe project, and the general consensus is that everyone loves Kamala Khan. The series has officially released all six episodes of season one, with the last one featuring some pretty major reveals. During the final minutes of the season finale, it is revealed that the reason Kamala can access the noor is because of a mutation in her genetics. While this happens, the iconic X-Men animated series theme plays, confirming that the character is indeed a mutant. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani recently held an AMA on Reddit where she broke her silence on the big reveal.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Trailer Released

AMC+ has released a new teaser trailer for Interview With the Vampire. The new teaser, which was dropped on Twitter on Wednesday, is only about 30 seconds long, but it gives us a new look at the Louis de Pointe du Lac, the titular vampire being interviewed, played by Jacob Anderson. A previous teaser gave us our first look at Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), but this new teaser has a few more surprises in store for fans of Anne Rice's novel. You can check the teaser out for yourself below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He's Not Returning for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

One big star from Black Panther is not going to be in the sequel. Jacqueline Coley from Rotten Tomatoes shared the news that Daniel Kaluuya would not be back on Twitter. During an interview for NOPE, the Judas and the Black Messiah star shared that there were scheduling conflicts at play when it came to the Marvel sequel. A lot of the cast was assumed to be returning for Ryan Coogler's vast return to Wakanda. A lot of the actors from the first film have been pressed about their involvement and until now it seemed like the band was all back together. Working with Jordan Peele on NOPE probably was a huge draw for Kaluuya as the two teamed up for Get Out back in 2017. Now, Black Panther fans are going to wonder if there's any more familiar faces who might not show up for the big celebration in a few short months.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Jennifer Lawrence Movie Set for Summer 2023 Release

Sony Pictures has announced that the new Jennifer Lawrence-starring comedy No Hard Feelings will arrive next summer according to Deadline. The studio has revealed that the "R-rated comedy" from The Office and Good Boys director Gene Stupnitsky will be released on June 16, 2023, arriving as adult-centric counter programming to the upcoming Pixar original animated movie Elemental. Little is actually known about the project other than the fact it's called an "R-rated comedy with a heart." In addition to directing Stupnitsky co-wrote the film with John Phillips (Dirty Grandpa), no other cast members have been officially set but Lawrence will also act as producer on the project.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy