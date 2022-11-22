Best Garmin deals for Black Friday: Save money on smartwatches and improve fitness

Right now is the perfect time to save a great deal on premium fitness trackers. So if you are after a stylish-looking wrist accessory, but don't want to blow your budget, the best Garmin deals for Black Friday may be exactly what you are looking for. We’ve scoured the Internet in the pursuit of fantastic smartwatch deals from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy and Target, so you can enjoy huge savings on one of the best fitness trackers on the market.

Without a doubt, Garmin is a household name. This brand is best known to the public for its high-tech smartwatches and GPS-tracking systems, but it also produces navigation and tracking equipment for aviation, marine and automotive purposes. Having been founded in 1989, the Kansas-based company has supplied systems for the military, sailors, helicopter pilots and ocean-faring anglers, as well as personal trainers and the general public. So you can be sure that Garmin wearables are some of the most technologically advanced and sophisticated smartwatches on the market.

Garmin smartwatches are particularly indispensable if you like to venture outdoors. Many of its model are equipped with built-in satellite-tracking GPS technology and are capable of solar-charging. You can go off-grid for days and it won’t slow you down, even in the most remote locations on the planet. Whether you want to hit the open ocean to do some cold water swimming, or plan to camp outdoors overnight, Garmin has a plethora of useful settings to keep you safe and on top of your fitness goals.

Garmin watches fulfil the criteria of being a fitness tracker and smart device all in one. Not just for runners, Garmin’s are able to track multiple types of sports and physical activity, from swimming to cycling, and diving to golf. They monitor biological statistics such as heart rate, pulse, oxygen levels, sleep, steps and more too.

We’ve tested a number of Garmin watches at Live Science, to bring you in depth reviews of how they stack up against each other. Once you've found the right Garmin for your fitness needs, don't forget to check out Live Science's best treadmill deals and Fitbit deals too.

Best Garmin Deals

Garmin Venu Smartwatch| Was $349.99 Now $189.95 at Amazon

You can save $160 on the Garmin Venu Smartwatch, which provides the broadest range of health monitoring features, more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, plus the ability to download playlists from streaming services. View Deal

Garmin Instinct Rugged | Was $249.99 Now $159.17 at Amazon

Save 36% on the brilliant Garmin Instinct Rugged GPS Smartwatch. Built to withstand extreme weather conditions, it’s waterproof to 100 meters and constructed to U.S. Military-grade toughness. It also has two-week battery life which makes it perfect for lone adventurers. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 Smartwatch| Was $349.99 Now $187.79 at Amazon

Save a cool 46% on the Garmin Forerunner 245 Smartwatch. It comes with free training plans from Garmin Coach, performance monitoring, and provides advanced running dynamics like stride length and ground contact time to keep you on track with your goals. View Deal

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Smartwatch| Was £118.47, Now $94.77 at Amazon



Save 20% on the Garmin Vivosmart 4 Smartwatch. This intuitive fitness tracker monitors daily activity and uses a Pulse Ox sensor to measure blood oxygen levels, as well as measuring HRV to gauge stress. Perfect for everyday use and helping you up your step count. View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch| Was $329.99, Now $179.99 at Amazon



Save 45% on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch, which monitors your energy levels and provides animated workouts using built-in sport apps. You can make contactless payments and stream music from your wrist. It's a fully functioning smartwatch for anyone on-the-go who also want to measure their health stats. View Deal

Garmin Venu Sq Smartwatch| Was $119.99 , Now $104 at Amazon

Save $15.99 on the Venu Sq with this great deal. It has 20 sport apps to choose from and a bright color display, we especially like the colorways and elegant design of this smartwatch. With 20 in-built sport apps to choose from the Venu Sq monitors all kinds of activities. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro | Was $599.99 Now $429 at Amazon

Save 28% off this premium smartwatch provides you with the Dynamic PacePro feature to help adjust your pace when running over varying terrain. A premium multisport smartwatch, the Fenix 6 Pro even provides grade-adjusted guidance. View Deal

Garmin Venu | Was $349.99 , Now $179.99 at Amazon

A GPS smartwatch with a bright, touchscreen display and a whole host of features. Save $170.00 on this fantastic deal and nab yourself a Venu with a tactile touchscreen display, integrated music, animated workouts and much more. View Deal

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3 Was $89.99 Now $74.99

An excellent 17% off this Vivofit Jr. 3 makes it ideal for kids thanks to the 1-year battery life, multiple colorways, and unlockable educational games based on your kids’ activity. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 945 | Was $499.99, Now $439.00 at Amazon

Save a whopping 12% on this premium smartwatch, designed for only the toughest triathletes. It has an in-built assistance alert to alert emergency contacts if you or the smartwatch discovers you’re in trouble. View Deal

Garmin Instinct Solar Rugged GPS Smartwatch – was $349.99 , now $259.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 off this Garmin Instinct Solar — a tough and practical multi-sports watch with superb battery life thanks to its Power Glass solar charging lens. It comes with a new blood oxygen sensor and customizable power modes, and you can get notifications straight from your phone to the watch. View Deal

Which Garmin smartwatch is right for you?

Garmin is a leader in GPS technology, and its range of fitness devices offer everything from running, cycling and swimming to golfing, skiing and climbing. These smartwatches come with built-in activity trackers and sensors that allow them to monitor your health and fitness levels, including your heart rate, sleep patterns and even your moods. And if you're looking for something a bit more specialised, there are also dedicated GPS units available for golf, fishing and other outdoor pursuits.

If you're looking for a smartwatch that will help you stay motivated throughout your workout, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar is the best choice. It comes with all the usual fitness tracking features like GPS, heart rate monitor, swim tracking and sleep monitoring, plus it also has built-in music storage. You can even download apps directly onto the watch itself, making it easier than ever to track your progress and get motivation from your wrist.

The Garmin Instinct Solar is an affordable fitness tracker that you can wear all day long. It features a built-in battery and a solar panel that charges your device while you're out running around town. It tracks steps taken, calories burned, distance traveled, active minutes, and sleep quality. You can customize your activity goals and sync them with social networks like Facebook and Twitter. It also includes a heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen sensor.

The Garmin Venu Sq Music isn't your average fitness tracker. It doesn't just track steps like other fitness trackers, but instead also focuses on providing accurate distance and speed during outdoor activities. We love that it includes a built-in speaker and microphone for voice commands, making it perfect for running, cycling and open water swimming. It's waterproof up to 50 meters, so you can wear it while working out in the gym or taking a shower. It's a cheaper option than the Garmin Venu, but has a lot of the same fitness tracker and smartwatch features, from GPS and heart rate monitoring to a Pulse Ox sensor.

