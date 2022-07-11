ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

What looming US Capitol riot hearings might tell us

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe congressional committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol resumes its hearing schedule this week, with an afternoon session on the violent extremist groups that participated in the Capitol breach. It will be the seventh hearing conducted this year, and the first since the "emergency" session...

The Independent

Capitol officer injured in riot says Republicans ‘avoid’ him in halls of Congress

US Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, who was injured during Jan 6 Capitol riot has revealed that Republicans “avoid” him in the halls of Congress despite the fact that he protected them during the attack by Trump supporters. Sgt Gonell appeared on MSNBC’sMorning Joe on Thursday to comment on the latest disclosures by the House Select Committee investigating the attack during its hearing on Tuesday. The sergeant conveyed his anger at those who still minimise what took place on that day. “You have a lot of the people we protected on that day downplaying what happened. Sometimes I run...
Daily Beast

Paul Ryan ‘Found Himself Sobbing’ During Capitol Riot: Book

“Something snapped” in Paul Ryan as he watched rioters besiege the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and he “found himself sobbing” at the chaos, journalist Mark Leibovich writes in a forthcoming book. In Thank You for Your Servitude, excerpts of which were published by CNN on Sunday evening, Leibovich says that Ryan told him: “I spent my whole adult life in that building. And I saw my friends, a lot of cops, some of my old security detail—I’m still friends with a bunch of those guys. It really disturbed me, foundationally.” A retired congressman who represented Wisconsin for two decades, Ryan departed politics in early 2019 under a cloud, having spent 26 months collaborating with and defending a man he’d once criticized. He never predicted that Trump’s term would end in violence, though, Leibovich claims. “Ryan figured the president would bitch and moan and maybe make a big show of ‘fighting’ for his supporters for a while,” the journalist writes, according to CNN. “... But eventually Trump would just leave... And everyone could then just get on with their lives.”
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
BBC

Ukraine war: Iran plans to supply Russia with combat drones, US warns

Iran plans to supply Russia with potentially hundreds of drones for its war in Ukraine, some with combat capabilities, a US official has said. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the information the US had suggested Iran was preparing to train Russian forces to use the drones. He...
USA TODAY

OnPolitics: Trump documentary gives behind-the-scenes look at Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has told the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol that he may be willing to testify, after all. Bannon, who was in contact with former President Donald Trump in the days leading up to the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, refused to comply with a subpoena issued last fall, claiming executive privilege from Trump. Both the committee and full House voted to hold him in contempt of Congress.
POTUS

