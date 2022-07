Fluor Awarded Contract for New Fortress Energy Fast Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022--

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was awarded a full notice-to-proceed (FNTP) contract by New Fortress Energy Inc., for the engineering, procurement and fabrication management of the NFE Fast LNG 2 project. The project is a nominal 1.4 million tonnes per annum LNG gas treating and liquefaction plant to be placed on fixed offshore platforms. Fluor will book the undisclosed reimbursable contract value in the second quarter of 2022.

“Fluor, in conjunction with key licensors and suppliers, provides NFE with an integrated modular mid-scale LNG export solution for these projects,” said Jim Breuer, Fluor’s Energy Solutions group president. “The Fluor design and execution plan facilitates repeatable project models that can be used to replicate similar plants in the future.”

The Fast LNG 2 project is another offshore modular mid-scale LNG plant that NFE has awarded to Fluor this year. The first NFE Fast LNG 1 project was awarded in the first quarter of this year and is a similar modular mid-scale design being installed on repurposed drilling jack-up rigs. This modular plant will be installed by others and available for dispatch to various locations around the world providing NFE the opportunity to access multiple gas supply sources.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

