ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Fluor Awarded Contract for New Fortress Energy Fast Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022--

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was awarded a full notice-to-proceed (FNTP) contract by New Fortress Energy Inc., for the engineering, procurement and fabrication management of the NFE Fast LNG 2 project. The project is a nominal 1.4 million tonnes per annum LNG gas treating and liquefaction plant to be placed on fixed offshore platforms. Fluor will book the undisclosed reimbursable contract value in the second quarter of 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005576/en/

Photo of a midscale LNG plant installed on three fixed jacket offshore platforms (Photo: Business Wire)

“Fluor, in conjunction with key licensors and suppliers, provides NFE with an integrated modular mid-scale LNG export solution for these projects,” said Jim Breuer, Fluor’s Energy Solutions group president. “The Fluor design and execution plan facilitates repeatable project models that can be used to replicate similar plants in the future.”

The Fast LNG 2 project is another offshore modular mid-scale LNG plant that NFE has awarded to Fluor this year. The first NFE Fast LNG 1 project was awarded in the first quarter of this year and is a similar modular mid-scale design being installed on repurposed drilling jack-up rigs. This modular plant will be installed by others and available for dispatch to various locations around the world providing NFE the opportunity to access multiple gas supply sources.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 259 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#ec

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005576/en/

CONTACT: Brian Mershon

Media Relations

469.398.7621Jason Landkamer

Investor Relations

469.398.7222

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENGINEERING OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OIL/GAS MANUFACTURING COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE ENERGY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Fluor Corporation

PUB: 07/11/2022 04:07 PM/DISC: 07/11/2022 04:07 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005576/en

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Siemens Energy to Power the World’s Lowest-Emission LNG Facility

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Siemens Energy announced today that it has been selected as the single solution supplier for the all-electric Woodfibre LNG project near Squamish, in British Columbia, Canada. Siemens Energy’s scope includes all equipment associated with the main refrigeration trains including compressors, synchronous motors, variable speed drives, converter transformers, harmonic filters and numerous powerhouses. The main refrigeration compressor trains are one of the components of the liquefaction process that produces the LNG that will eventually be stored in tanks and then transported to LNG tankers for shipping abroad. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005769/en/ Woodfibre LNG will be powered by clean, renewable hydroelectric power. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Alaska in Gas Talks with Hilcorp, ConocoPhillips on LNG Plan

The state of Alaska is in talks with Hilcorp Energy and ConocoPhillips to secure natural gas for a project that would that would liquefy the fuel for export to Asia. Governor Mike Dunleavy and Frank Richards, president of Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, met with officials from both companies during a visit this week to Houston about securing feedgas for the Alaska LNG project, the governor told Bloomberg in an interview. While terms of the discussions were not disclosed, the project has a federal permit to make and export 20 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year.
ALASKA STATE
Benzinga

ConocoPhillips (COP) Wins Approval To Develop Tommeliten Field

ConocoPhillips COP received approval from the U.K. and Norway authorities for the development and operation of the Tommeliten A field in the North Sea. Tommeliten A is a subsea development that involves two subsea templates, which can hold up to 12 production wells. The field facilities will be tied back to the Ekofisk Complex.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
eenews.net

Natural gas could power new chapter in manure-to-energy

AURORA, N.Y. — At a few pennies per kilowatt-hour, farmers don’t make much from the electricity they generate from cow manure. So producers like Jason Burroughs are turning to markets clear across the country to sell a more promising type of power: renewable natural gas. “I think farms...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Climate crisis: Modules that use Sun’s energy to remove CO2 from atmosphere set to deploy

A carbon capture startup has secured funding for its bid to remove 500 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over then next five years.Australia-based AspiraDAC received $700,000 from a group of tech giants for its solar-powered, CO2-trapping device, marking the first time that such technology has had commercial backing.The funding came from Frontier, a billion-dollar climate fund focussed on accelerating carbon removal. It was set up by payments firm Stripe and brings together Alphabet (formerly Google) and Meta (formerly Facebook).“There’s broad recognition that net zero by 2050 requires not just carbon abatement, but carbon removal at the gigaton scale,”...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Breuer
International Business Times

Exclusive-Top U.S. LNG Producer Cheniere Asks Biden Admin To Drop Pollution Rule

Cheniere Energy Inc has asked the Biden administration to exempt it from limits on emissions of cancer-causing pollutants, arguing they would force the top U.S. exporter of liquefied natural gas to shut for an extended period and endanger the country's efforts to ramp up supplies to Europe, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Norwegian oil giant Equinor to buy U.S.-based battery storage firm

The transaction is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2022, according to Equinor. Formerly known as Statoil, Equinor's chief shareholder is the Norwegian state. Its plans to acquire East Point Energy represent the company's latest foray into the U.S. Norway's Equinor is to acquire U.S.-based battery storage developer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Westport Fuel Systems Rocketed Higher Today

Production is expected to begin near the end of next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Inefficient Building Electrification Will Require Massive Buildout of Renewable Energy and Seasonal Energy Storage

Building electrification is essential to many full-economy decarbonization pathways. However, current decarbonization modeling in the United States (U.S.) does not incorporate seasonal fluctuations in building energy demand, seasonal fluctuations in electricity demand of electrified buildings, or the ramifications of this extra demand for electricity generation. Here, we examine historical energy data in the U.S. to evaluate current seasonal fluctuation in total energy demand and management of seasonal fluctuations. We then model additional electricity demand under different building electrification scenarios and the necessary increases in wind or solar PV to meet this demand. We found that U.S. monthly average total building energy consumption varies by a factor of 1.6Ã—-lowest in May and highest in January. This is largely managed by fossil fuel systems with long-term storage capability. All of our building electrification scenarios resulted in substantial increases in winter electrical demand, enough to switch the grid from summer to winter peaking. Meeting this peak with renewables would require a 28Ã—"‰increase in January wind generation, or a 303Ã—"‰increase in January solar, with excess generation in other months. Highly efficient building electrification can shrink this winter peak-requiring 4.5Ã—"‰more generation from wind and 36Ã—"‰more from solar.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fluor Corporation#Modular Design#Irving#New Fortress Energy Inc#Lng#Fluor#Energy Solutions#Nfe
FOXBusiness

Texas power crisis underscores green energy unreliability, expert says: 'get used to more blackouts'

Energy expert Jonathan Lesser warned that the power crisis in Texas underscores the broader problems with green energy in an interview Tuesday with Fox News Digital. Lesser — an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute who has more than 30 years of energy industry experience — argued that, because of renewable energy sources' intermittent quality and the lack of reliable utility-scale battery storage infrastructure, forcing a green transition will lead to more power outages.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Navajo Nation Community Gains Energy Independence Through Solar + Storage from Sunnova and Generac

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), Generac Power Systems, Inc. (“Generac”) (NYSE: GNRC), and San Francisco based non-profit, Empowered by Light (EBL), have partnered to bring resilient and clean energy to the Hard Rock Chapter House in the Navajo Nation with a free solar + battery storage system and 25 years of Sunnova’s industry leading service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005143/en/ Sunnova solar installation on Hard Rock Chapter House in the Navajo Nation by Fusion Power (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Associated Press

Ricardo Innovative Climate-Repairing Carbon Negative Technology to Support National Energy Security

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global energy sector, Ricardo, a world-class, strategic environmental and engineering consulting company, has received 3million GBP from the UK Government to design, install and operate a combined heat and power demonstrator plant with a carbon negative footprint which will showcase climate repairing technology. The plant will demonstrate the effectiveness of community scale greenhouse gas removal and clean energy using sustainably-sourced forestry waste. The funding is awarded through the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) under the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005348/en/ Homested Farm carbon capture demonstrator site (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

When Does the Clean-Energy Infinity Loop Start?

Last month, my 1983 Volvo broke down in a remote part of Oregon. It took two days to get a replacement fuel pump. In those two days, sitting in the dry High Desert heat in a plastic chair outside the shop, waiting for mechanics to completely replace the ancient fuel lines under my beloved little sedan, I spent a lot of time thinking about buying an electric vehicle. What was I, an environmental journalist, doing burning fossil fuels on the daily just to get to point B? In 2022? It was shameful.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. solar prices soared over 8% in 2nd qtr -report

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. solar energy prices rose 8.1% in the second quarter as projects were stalled by a Commerce Department investigation into tariffs on products from Southeast Asia and soaring input costs, according to a report published late on Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

993K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy