What to know if you’re going to the 2022 Wyandotte County Fair

By Brian Dulle
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s that time of year again when county fairs begin in the Kansas City area.

One of the prime events is the Wyandotte County Fair taking place July 12 through July 16.

Admission for the fair will be $5 per person with children 12 and under free.

The fair will take place at the Wyandotte County Fairgrounds located at 13700 Polfer Road , just east of Kansas Highway 7. Parking is $5.

The Wyandotte County Fair has grown into the largest county fair in the states of Kansas and Missouri. It has been around since 1863. The inaugural fair was located near First Street and Nebraska Avenue on the levy and cost 25 cents to attend.

Hours

Tuesday through Thursday

  • Fair Hours: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Carnival Hours: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Red Barn Hours: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday

  • Fair Hours: 5 p.m. – midnight
  • Carnival Hours: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Red Barn Hours: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • Fair Hours: 2 p.m. – midnight
  • Carnival Hours 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Red Barn Hours: 2 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Events at the Fair

Tuesday July 12: Veterans Appreciation Night

  • 7 p.m. Color and honor guard
  • 6:15 – 10:45 p.m. The Highway , a four-piece classic country band from Kansas City, Missouri, who have been playing for over 30 years.
  • 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Country artist Damien Gunn , who has performed with a high-profile list of artists on tour and have recorded 4 albums.

Wednesday July 13

  • 6 p.m. Horse racing event in the Horse Arena.
  • 7:30 – 11 p.m. Superstar Mafia , a group of seasoned musicians with extensive performing experience, originating in the Kansas City area in 2016.
  • 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Chris Stewart , an upcoming singer/songwriter from Kansas City, Kansas, who has played on the stages of festivals around the country and shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the independent country music scene.

Thursday July 14

Friday July 15

Saturday July 16

Find more information on the Wyandotte County Fair website.

