TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newly restored Love Wall is set to be unveiled just in time for the return of Toledo’s Love Fest. Restoration of the famous Toledo Love Wall, located at 1205 Adams St., is complete and will be unveiled on July 15 at 4 p.m. Organizers say if you can’t make it to the unveiling in person, it will also be streaming live on Equality Toledo’s Facebook page.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO