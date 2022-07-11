ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Wayne Airport issues call for art: Orange County-related visual artists asked to apply for solo-style exhibitions

Cover picture for the articleJohn Wayne Airport (JWA) invites local artists to apply for solo-style exhibition slots in the JWA Community Focus Space (CFS) program with monthly exhibit openings, beginning Mid-March 2023. This is a unique opportunity to join a cadre...

