Just dial 988: New mental health hotline starts Saturday

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 6 days ago

LACEY, Wash. — Callers in crisis will soon be able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by just dialing “988.”

The new Federal Communications Commission Crisis Line will go into effect Saturday, July 16.

988 will connect people to the national network associated with each caller’s local crisis center, providing free, confidential and emotional support to people in suicidal crises.

The 1-800-273-TALK phone number will remain operational, but the new quick-dial option is intended to make it a quicker process to talk to mental health professionals.

The service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, along with several different language options.

