ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, WV

Carrollton Covered Bridge repairs to permanently close road for ‘several months’

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Barbour County will be closed beginning tomorrow as crews begin repairing the Carrollton Covered Bridge. The Carrollton Covered Bridge, the third oldest of 17 surviving covered bridges in West Virginia,...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Historic Carrolton Bridge getting renovation after fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - About 5 years ago a massive fire destroyed a historic bridge in Barbour county. The Carrolton Covered Bridge is the third oldest of 17 covered bridges in the state and now its getting a makeover. The Department of Highways is currently restoring the bridge that was...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Project to widen road near WVU approved

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has approved a bid for a major project to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion near West Virginia University in Morgantown. Much of the funding for the project comes from bond sales through Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. The contract for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fire damages house in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire late Tuesday damaged a house in Taylor County. The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. along Webster Pike, just outside Grafton, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center. No injuries were reported in the fire, according to 911. There is no word...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barbour County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
County
Barbour County, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport couple escape Tennessee floods

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than a dozen people were rescued after flash flooding hit a Tennessee campground Tuesday night. Hundreds were evacuated, including a Bridgeport couple. Jamie Rudash and her family were staying at the Greenbrier Campground near Gatlinburg when the floods hit. Rescue crews evacuated more than 400...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Power outages in Belington causing problems

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The town of Belington has been in the dark all day. Officials say almost everyone in town lost power around 1 a.m. this morning. It’s due to a transformer that blew out due to the storms. Crews have been working non-stop to get the lights...
BELINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbour#Inclement Weather#Urban Construction#Traffic Condition#District 7 Engineer#The West Virginia Doh#County Route 36
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident

According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WATCH: Video shows apparent lightning strike at Harrison Power Plant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A video submitted to 5 News by Natalie Price Hagan shows what appears to be a lightning strike at the Harrison Power Plant in Haywood. The plant, which is owned and operated by FirstEnergy, was not impacted by the lightning strike, according to a plant manager who was on site during the storm.
HAYWOOD, WV
WBOY 12 News

Police: 2 flown to hospital after truck hits motorcycle

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were flown to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after police say a truck that was hauling a U-Haul trailer hit a motorcycle in Anmoore. It happened just before 3 p.m. on Anmoore Road right in front of the U-Haul facility. The Anmoore Police Department told 12 News that two people […]
ANMOORE, WV
WDTV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 14, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-pressure system and upper-level trough started bringing dry, sunny conditions and seasonable temperatures yesterday, and today will continue that trend. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with upper-level clouds pushing in at times. Winds will be light and come from the west, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overnight, a few clouds will push in, but skies will still be mostly clear. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. The atmosphere will also be dry enough that there won’t be much fog in the area, so visibility should be decent. Tomorrow afternoon, skies start out mostly clear and sunny, but clouds will start building in by the late-evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, which is about average for this time of year. The weekend then starts out dry on Saturday, with increased cloud cover and highs in the upper-80s ahead of a low-pressure system out west. By Sunday into the first half of next week, the system moves in and brings scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. So expect rain chances and even a few summertime downpours as we start next week. Temperatures will also remain in the mid-80s for the first half of next week. In short, the rest of the workweek will be seasonable and sunny, and it’s not until Sunday into next week that rain chances make a return.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

Baby born on 7/11 in West Virginia 7-Eleven parking lot

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fate works in funny ways as one family learned Monday, with the newest addition to their family being born in a 7-Eleven parking lot on July 11, or 7/11. Mother of three Allie Sayers was scheduled for a C-section on July 13 but felt the baby coming early Monday morning. Allie’s […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

Harrison County Sheriff receives rest of budget

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A budget battle involving the Harrison County Sheriff’s office has finally come to an end. After several months debate between the commission and the sheriff the entire budget has been delivered. Several weeks ago over $250,000 of the commission’s money was given to the department...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to rollover crash on I-79 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Bridgeport. The crash happened around 2:08 p.m. on I-79 southbound near mile marker 124, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said there were no injuries in the accident. Bridgeport and Flemington Fire Departments responded...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Ellis family provides update on Sunset Ellis Drive-In, donations

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The owners of the Sunset Ellis Drive-In provided an update on projector issues from July 10. According to a Facebook post, an engineer traveled from Ohio to replace the bulb on the projector. While the owners are uncertain if this will be a permanent fix, the...
SHINNSTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Preston County man dies after weekend motorcycle accident

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – A Preston County man died on Tuesday after a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle over the weekend. According to a release from the Kingwood Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the collision on Sunday, July 10 at around 4:30 p.m., on West Catherine Street in Rowlesburg. The accident […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy