Today in History (July 11)

KOAM Image

Today is Monday, July 11, the 192nd day of 2022. This is today in history.

Local News

In 2013, Westar Energy announced price hikes for some 4-State customers.

In 2015, community members got together at the George Washington Carver National Monument to celebrate the annual event, ‘Carver Day.’

In 2017, a backlog at the Arkansas Department of Health caused long lines for parents needing birth certificates.

World News

In 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounded former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, New Jersey.

In 1859, Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimed for the first time.

In 2021, Billionaire Richard Branson hurtled into space aboard his own winged rocket ship over the New Mexico desert, beating out his rival Jeff Bezos and bringing astro-tourism a step closer to reality.

Entertainment

In 1914, Babe Ruth made his Major League Baseball debut, pitching the Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 victory over Cleveland.

In 1972, the World Chess Championship opened as grandmasters Bobby Fischer of the United States and defending champion Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union began play in Reykjavik, Iceland.

In 2021, Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by claiming his 20th Grand Slam title, coming back to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final.

Politics

In 1798, the U.S. Marine Corps was formally re-established by a congressional act that also created the U.S. Marine Band.

In 1864, Confederate forces led by General Jubal Early began an abortive invasion of Washington, D.C., turning back the next day.

In 2020, President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital; it was the first time he had been seen in public with one.

Birthdays

Actor Susan Seaforth Hayes is 79. Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 75. Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 73. Actor Bruce McGill is 72. Actor Stephen Lang is 70. Actor Mindy Sterling is 69. Actor Sela Ward is 66. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 65. Singer Peter Murphy is 65. Actor Mark Lester is 64. Jazz musician Kirk Whalum is 64. Singer Suzanne Vega is 63. Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 63. Actor Lisa Rinna is 59. Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 57. Actor Debbe (correct) Dunning is 56. Actor Greg Grunberg is 56. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 55. Actor Justin Chambers is 52. Actor Leisha Hailey is 51. Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 50. Pop-rock singer Andrew Bird is 49. Country singer Scotty Emerick is 49. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 48. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is 47. Actor Jon Wellner is 47. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 41. Pop-jazz singer-musician Peter Cincotti is 39. Actor Serinda Swan is 38. Actor Robert Adamson is 37. Actor David Henrie is 33. Actor Connor Paolo is 32. Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 32. R&B/pop singer Alessia Cara is 26.

Today in History (July 10)

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.