Hundreds line up for “Pizza Ranch” grand opening

Hundreds of people wait outside of Pizza Ranch in Joplin, MO for their grand opening.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Several hundred hungry people lined up early for the grand opening of a new restaurant in Joplin.

Pizza Ranch opened their doors at 11:00 a.m. today (7/11) to a large crowd of people that wrapped around the building.

The first 100 in the door received a voucher for a free pizza, once a month for an entire year.

Pizza Ranch is a buffet-style restaurant featuring 26 games in the Fun Zone Arcade, and five community rooms available for parties and events.

The new Joplin location is the 222nd franchise to open across the county.

Those at the front of the line, waiting for the doors to open, showed up nearly a day in advance of today’s grand opening.

“We got here about 7:15 p.m. last night and there was one person here as we were pulling in, so we played card games, listened to music, the guys at the corner had video games out. It was wild, but it was quiet, it was very nice,” said Joplin Resident, Shelby Moore.

“We actually had some people here a couple days ago, checking it out and starting to group up last night and so we’re grateful for them lining up and being ready to be served today,” said Josh Comer, the owner of the Joplin Pizza Ranch location.

Pizza Ranch is located at 3223 East 20th Street, near 20th Street and Rangeline Road.

They’re open seven days a week, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Lunch is $11.95 per person, while evenings and weekends are $14.50 per person.

You can find Pizza Ranch online, HERE.

The Pizza Ranch app available for download on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.