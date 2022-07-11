ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, wins $24M civil judgment in daughter’s murder

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, won a default judgment in his 2014 wrongful death lawsuit filed against Clyde Edwin Hedrick. Galveston County judge Lonnie Cox granted Miller’s motion for default judgment on Monday and awarded him $24,365,471.23 in damages. “I filed the...

Neighbors afraid following deadly house party near Alvin

ALVIN, Texas - Neighbors are fearing for their lives after a deadly house party in near Alvin. The shooting happened at a home around the 1500 block of County Road 149. BACKGROUND: 1 dead, others injured during shooting at party in Brazoria County. A neighbor tells FOX 26, she feared...
ALVIN, TX
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY

A Houston woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly giving false information. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 3:45, Officers responded to the 1800 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a Theft. An investigation was conducted, and one of the four occupants identified as Alicia Smith, 54 of Houston, was taken into custody for Failure to Identify by Giving False or Fictitious Information.
HOUSTON, TX
We Are Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sheriff’s Office 2203-04732. NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/93084. CASE DETAILS: Unknown skeletal remains found in a wooded area. PHOTOS: None available. If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Galveston County, TX
Galveston County, TX
Galveston, TX
Clyde, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston mother arrested after children left alone in unlocked car

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston woman was arrested after she left her children alone in an unlocked car at night. Deputies responded to a call about two young children left in a car outside the H-E-B at 12680 W. Lake Houston Parkway in northeast Houston. When they arrived, they found the car unlocked and running with the children secured in their car seats.
HOUSTON, TX
Person
Laura Miller
Houston, we have a problem: unarmed man killed by police

Local community leaders and activists Deric Muhammad, Dr. Abdul Muhammad and Attorney Sadiyah Evangelista Karriem were on hand at a press conference bringing attention to the latest police shooting of an unarmed Black man. The victim, Roderick Brooks (47-yrs-old), was said to have shoplifted a bar of soap from a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
#Texas Equusearch#Murder#Boxing
TEENS HONORED AFTER SAVING 3-YEAR-OLD NEAR DROWNING VICTIM ON LAKE CONROE

Clifford Arnold and Aiden Collier both recently graduated from Willis High School. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker then hired them to work at Lake Conroe Park. The job entailed maintaining the park and making sure the park stayed clean. Saving lives was not in the job description. That all changed on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two young men were on the golf cart at the time picking up trash when they heard a disturbance down at the water’s edge. The two went to investigate and saw a person carrying a small child out of the water. The child appeared limp and not responding. Running to the water’s edge they were told the child had gone underwater. Clifford Arnold immediately took the child and started CPR as his co-worker called 911. Arnold continued CPR until EMS arrived. MCHD arrived and transported the child, Ruby Solis to Texas Children’s Hospital where she has made a full recovery. On Tuesday morning Commissioners Court, Commissioners honored the two with a plaque for their life-saving efforts. Little Ruby was present with her mother Martha Guerra. According to Guerra, she had brought the children to the park and was preparing the picnic area when little Ruby slipped away and got into the water. According to Precinct 1 Constables, she was then taken over by a wave and went down. Arnold credits the Athletics Training Program at Willis High School for teaching him CPR.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Public Safety
Officer Removed as Youth Coach After Postgame Handshake Incident

A Houston-area law enforcement officer was removed from his coaching position on a youth baseball team for his actions following a 9-and–under game on July 9. A viral video posted by CBS affiliate KHOU 11 News last weekend showed coach Kenneth Wendt aggressively interacting with opposing players in the postgame handshake line after Wendt’s Scorpions Baseball team lost to Prospects Baseball on Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
Human Skeleton Found In Texas Backyard BBQ Pit

Human skeleton remains were found inside a barbecue pit in the backyard of a Texas home, prompting a homicide investigation. The remains were discovered by a "person claiming to be working" around the home in southeast Houston around 3 p.m. Tuesday (July 12), according to KHOU. The caller called 911 after returning home and now investigators are trying to get in contact with them, Houston Police Department Sergeant William Dunn said.
HOUSTON, TX

