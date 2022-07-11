Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, wins $24M civil judgment in daughter’s murder

Clifford Arnold and Aiden Collier both recently graduated from Willis High School. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker then hired them to work at Lake Conroe Park. The job entailed maintaining the park and making sure the park stayed clean. Saving lives was not in the job description. That all changed on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two young men were on the golf cart at the time picking up trash when they heard a disturbance down at the water’s edge. The two went to investigate and saw a person carrying a small child out of the water. The child appeared limp and not responding. Running to the water’s edge they were told the child had gone underwater. Clifford Arnold immediately took the child and started CPR as his co-worker called 911. Arnold continued CPR until EMS arrived. MCHD arrived and transported the child, Ruby Solis to Texas Children’s Hospital where she has made a full recovery. On Tuesday morning Commissioners Court, Commissioners honored the two with a plaque for their life-saving efforts. Little Ruby was present with her mother Martha Guerra. According to Guerra, she had brought the children to the park and was preparing the picnic area when little Ruby slipped away and got into the water. According to Precinct 1 Constables, she was then taken over by a wave and went down. Arnold credits the Athletics Training Program at Willis High School for teaching him CPR.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO