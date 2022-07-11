Snider’s Lambert picks Southwestern Illinois College
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Recent Snider High School graduate Aidan Lambert has made a decision on where he’ll be playing next season as the high-flying guard has committed to Southwestern Illinois College, a junior college program in Belleville, Illinois.
Lambert, a six-foot-three guard, averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists last year for a Snider team that won 18 games and finishes second in the SAC.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0