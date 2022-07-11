ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snider’s Lambert picks Southwestern Illinois College

By Glenn Marini
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Recent Snider High School graduate Aidan Lambert has made a decision on where he’ll be playing next season as the high-flying guard has committed to Southwestern Illinois College, a junior college program in Belleville, Illinois.

Lambert, a six-foot-three guard, averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists last year for a Snider team that won 18 games and finishes second in the SAC.

