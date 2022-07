PITTSBURG, Kan. – Some Pittsburg drivers may need to find an alternate route if they take East Quincy Street. On Tuesday, the City of Pittsburg began their East Quincy Street reconstruction project. Phase one of the project will permanently close East Quincy from Franklin Road to Taylor Street. Additionally, traffic on East Quincy between Franklin Road and Free King Highway will be limited for local traffic only. Also, Rouse Street will be reduced to two lanes. If you would like to read more about this story, please click here.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO