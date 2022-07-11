ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

Ten Lives Club founder’s cat shot by pellet gun, under investigation

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z58dF_0gbymDkj00
(Courtesy: Erie County Sheriff’s office)

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A cat owned by Marie Edwards, founder of the Ten Lives Club, was shot and injured by a pellet gun in the Town of Boston last month. Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible.

According to the Ten Lives Club, Marie and her husband Bruce noticed that the cat, named Chase, was wounded on June 28.

After exhausting all potential leads, the Erie County Sheriff’s office has asked for assistance from the public in identifying the person who shot Chase. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to #22-046625.

Chase was adopted from and then returned to the Ten Lives Club, then taken in by Edwards herself. After being shot, Chase was taken to the vet and has since returned home.

The shelter thanked the community for its support and for positive thoughts for Chase. As of July 11, nearly $1,400 has been raised for the Ten Lives Club, to help cats like Chase in a stand against animal cruelty.

“We see and feel your love and kindness,” the cat adoption group said. “Please keep the prayers coming for him.”

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEN 930AM

Falls man charged with Tuesday murder

Niagara Falls, NY (WBEN) A Niagara Falls man is charged with fatally shooting a Buffalo man on Pine Avenue Tuesday. Detectives took 37-year-old Michael O. Hamilton into custody. Hamilton is charged with shooting and killing 22-year-old Jason C. Chapman, of Buffalo on the 900 block of Pine Avenue. Hamilton was...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Williamsville South High School Track Coach Pleads Guilty For Sending Child Explicit Pictures

TONAWANDA, NY – A 39-year-old Tonawanda man has pleaded guilty to sending explicit messages and images to a child. According to a press release by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse of Town of Tonawanda pleaded guilty on Friday afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanor). As part of the plea, the defendant resigned his New York State teaching licenses.
TONAWANDA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Man arrested after assaulting FBI agent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was arrested after assaulting a federal agent. Officials say Tyler Collins tried to enter the FBI-Buffalo Division building on July 12 around 4 p.m. but was denied by security. Collins was approached by federal agents after repeatedly yelling into an intercom. He...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ten#Pellet#Violent Crime#Lives Club#The Erie County Sheriff#Sheriff
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On July 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Janelys D. Johnson, 23 of Lockport, NY for Petit Larceny. On July 11, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Subsequent to investigation, it was found that Johnson was intentionally scanning barcodes that did not match the items. Johnson was transported to SP Lockport for processing.
LOCKPORT, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

DoorDash Driver Shooting Footage Released

Authorities on Sunday released disturbing bodycam footage of Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black DoorDash delivery driver with no criminal record shot dozens of times by Akron Police Officers. The lawyer for the 25-year-old’s family called it an execution, telling media members that police fired 90 shots, hitting the young man...
AKRON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

E. North St. shooting victim taken to Oishei

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police said a male was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital after being shot “in the leg area” Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just after 11:50 a.m. on the 500 block of E. North Street. Police only identified the victim as a male.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with assault of an officer after arrest

BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Brant man was arrested and an officer suffered injuries following a high-speed chase and an altercation with the officer. Early Monday morning, an officer spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued but ended it when the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. […]
BRANT, NY
wesb.com

New Lead in 46-year-old Chatauqua County Missing Person Case

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a new lead in a 46-year-old missing person case. Judith Threlkeld, who was 22 years old at the time, was reported missing on March 8th, 1976. She had been reported as last being seen at the Anderson-Lee Library in Silver Creek. Last...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

6 arrested after man found dead in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hamburg Police announced charges against three men and three women after a 25-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area near Heltz Road in Lakeview early Sunday morning. Police said 25-year-old Brenden Benoit of Boston, N.Y. was found dead with knife wounds at approximately...
BOSTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Dog Overdoses On Cocaine In Batavia, Owner Arrested And Charged

A Batavia woman has been arrested after police found out her dog had overdosed on cocaine a few times. The woman was charged with two counts of injuring an animal. The dog allegedly overdosed twice, 10 days apart, on May 15, 2022, and May 25, 2022. Cassandra L. Elmore took her French bulldog to a veterinarian to be treated after each of the overdoses. The dog was also taken to a vet on June 21, 2022, to be treated for overdosing on cocaine. She is also accused of not getting a license for the dog with the City of Batavia. She was given a ticket and is due back in court on July 26, 2022, at 1 pm.
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy