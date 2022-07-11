Ten Lives Club founder’s cat shot by pellet gun, under investigation

(Courtesy: Erie County Sheriff’s office)

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A cat owned by Marie Edwards, founder of the Ten Lives Club, was shot and injured by a pellet gun in the Town of Boston last month. Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible.

According to the Ten Lives Club, Marie and her husband Bruce noticed that the cat, named Chase, was wounded on June 28.

After exhausting all potential leads, the Erie County Sheriff’s office has asked for assistance from the public in identifying the person who shot Chase. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to #22-046625.

Chase was adopted from and then returned to the Ten Lives Club, then taken in by Edwards herself. After being shot, Chase was taken to the vet and has since returned home.

The shelter thanked the community for its support and for positive thoughts for Chase. As of July 11, nearly $1,400 has been raised for the Ten Lives Club, to help cats like Chase in a stand against animal cruelty.

“We see and feel your love and kindness,” the cat adoption group said. “Please keep the prayers coming for him.”

