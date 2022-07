High gas prices and inflation are taking a toll on Maine's tourism sector during what some hoped would be a record-breaking year. Tony Cameron, the CEO of the Maine Tourism Association, said Tuesday that travel demand in Maine was "through the roof" earlier this year but is less predictable now. Cameron said visitor centers experienced an 18 percent increase in traffic this July 4th holiday compared to last year. But in a poll, just 15 percent of association members said business was up while 30 percent reported a decline. The rest said business was flat.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO