UPDATE: Police say 12-year-old boy responsible for gun call from Camp Tesomas

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

A 12-year-old boy is the source of phone calls that resulted in a major police presence Monday at Camp Tesomas, the Boy Scout camp near Rhinelander that draws thousands of campers each summer.

Samoset Council officials released a statement regarding the incident, which unfolded shortly after 7 a.m. at the Crystal Lake Scout Reservation. At 7:07 a.m. the camp director was alerted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department that the 911 communications center received a report of an active shooter at the camp.

The report was a false alarm, officials said.

John Overland, Scout Executive/CEO of Samoset Council, Boy Scouts of America, said camp staff immediately implemented protocol to ensure the safety of all campers and staff. Sheriff’s officials responded, and the all clear was given at about 9 a.m., Overland said.

Normal camp operations have resumed and at no time were any campers or staff in danger, he said, and Samoset Council is cooperating with police as the investigation continues.

“The Boy Scouts of America treats the safety of the youth we serve as our top priority,” Overland said.

Recently, the sheriff’s department conducted training at the camp and are familiar with the property and its facilities should an actual emergency happen

Tesomas Scout Camp, Akela’s World Cub Scout Camp, and Hanna Venture Base are located on the Crystal Lake Scout Reservation grounds.

Police say they received four 911 calls Monday, three of which were hangups.

During one of the communications the caller stated someone had a gun before hanging up, police said.

The Department of Social Services with the cooperation of the parents will be addressing the issue with the child, whose name was not released.

