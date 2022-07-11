ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

What looming US Capitol riot hearings might tell us

Cover picture for the articleThe congressional committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol resumes its hearing schedule this week, with an afternoon session on the violent extremist groups that participated in the Capitol breach. It will be the seventh hearing conducted this year, and the first since the "emergency" session...

MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
Newsweek

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
Daily Beast

Paul Ryan ‘Found Himself Sobbing’ During Capitol Riot: Book

“Something snapped” in Paul Ryan as he watched rioters besiege the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and he “found himself sobbing” at the chaos, journalist Mark Leibovich writes in a forthcoming book. In Thank You for Your Servitude, excerpts of which were published by CNN on Sunday evening, Leibovich says that Ryan told him: “I spent my whole adult life in that building. And I saw my friends, a lot of cops, some of my old security detail—I’m still friends with a bunch of those guys. It really disturbed me, foundationally.” A retired congressman who represented Wisconsin for two decades, Ryan departed politics in early 2019 under a cloud, having spent 26 months collaborating with and defending a man he’d once criticized. He never predicted that Trump’s term would end in violence, though, Leibovich claims. “Ryan figured the president would bitch and moan and maybe make a big show of ‘fighting’ for his supporters for a while,” the journalist writes, according to CNN. “... But eventually Trump would just leave... And everyone could then just get on with their lives.”
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
BBC

Ukraine war: Iran plans to supply Russia with combat drones, US warns

Iran plans to supply Russia with potentially hundreds of drones for its war in Ukraine, some with combat capabilities, a US official has said. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the information the US had suggested Iran was preparing to train Russian forces to use the drones. He...
POLITICO

The Jan. 6 committee quickly showed a screenshot of text messages between Cassidy Hutchinson and Tony Ornato. We sharpened it for you.

But shortly after Hutchinson’s testimony, there were efforts to push back against the details she shared. The Secret Service indicated that Ornato, who's previously been interviewed by the select panel, was willing to testify under oath to dispute Hutchinson’s narrative. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a select committee member,...
