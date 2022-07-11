ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Man found shot in downtown Pottstown Sunday night

By Evan Brandt
Norristown Times Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN — Police are investigating the discovery of a shooting victim at High and Charlotte streets Sunday night. The same man had been shot at a different borough location two months ago. Saeed Marshall, 32, of Pottstown, was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a...

www.timesherald.com

