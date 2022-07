Dessert specialist Sprinkles is continuing its national expansion with a new location coming to Manhattan Beach, located at 3200 N Sepulveda Blvd. Ste. N120. The new site will move into Manhattan Village next to yoga clothing brand ALO and across the street from Islands Fine Burgers, near the northeast corner of the Village Shops North Parking Garage. This will become the 11th bakery in Los Angeles County, with numerous cupcake ATMs throughout the county. There is no set opening date for the new Sprinkles, but the eatery will join several other restaurants coming to the area, such as Saint & Second, Devil & Angel, BOA Steakhouse, and Sushi Roku.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO