Asbury Park, NJ

Asbury Park Man, 19, Shot Dead: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BnhH0_0gbylA8l00
Dariel Vernet Photo Credit: Facebook/ Dariel Vernet

A 19-year-old man from Asbury Park was fatally wounded by gunfire, authorities said.

Dariel Vernet was killed in the shooting that took place at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 8, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey

Asbury Park police responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 100 block of Prospect Avenue, near the intersection with Atlantic Avenue, she said.

Police found that Vernet had sustained multiple gunshot injuries. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead approximately one hour later, the prosecutor said.

The investigation into Vernet’s death is being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Christopher Guy at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Anthony Troublefield at 732-774-1300.

This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley.

Comments / 16

Gwendolyn Pugh
2d ago

You don't know what kind of guidance or structure they have. The parents may be doing the best they can. Their friends sometimes have more of an influence than the parents. Judy Johnson, you say "little guidance. No one lives in these people's homes. We have no idea what goes. I've seen where the parents have done everything they possibly could. Their children s peers win every time..

Reply
5
Judy Johnson
3d ago

no where to run to violence is spreading. the youth have little guidance no structure no ambition just killing n ruining families lives forever without remorse sad.

Reply
3
Kemmery Kendrick
2d ago

Jesus is still able. "If my people, will humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, than will I heal the land. How many will?

Reply(1)
3
 

NJ.com

Teen charged in Jersey Shore fatal shooting, officials say

A teenager has been charged in last week’s fatal Asbury Park shooting, acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Thursday. The 16-year-old is in police custody with two juvenile complaints of murder and two weapons offenses filed against him, the Prosecutor’s Office said. Asbury Park Police responded to...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: TEEN ARRESTED ON HOMICIDE CHARGES

A teenager has been apprehended in connection with a fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. The defendant, a 16-year-old male whose identity is being withheld due to his age, has had juvenile complaints of murder and two...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Long Beach Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Uber Driver

A Long Island man has been hit with criminal charges months after allegedly shooting a 37-year-old Uber driver to death. Shaun Teemer, age 23, of Long Beach, was arraigned in Nassau County court Thursday, July 14, on multiple charges, including second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Prosecutors said...
LONG BEACH, NY
Daily Voice

Prowler Spotted In Repeat Creepy Videos ID'd As Manchester Twp. Man By Police

Days after a Pennsylvania prowler was spotted on someone 's home security camera breaking in and stealing for a second time, police have identified this repeat creep. Tyler Livingston, 28, of Manchester Township, is wanted on a warrant in connection with those and other break-ins in the area, according to a release by Northern York County Regional police on Thursday, July 14.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Teaneck Accountant Charged With Assaulting Child

An accountant from Teaneck was arrested on charges of assaulting a child, authorities said. Chukwuemeka Teddy Dike, 50, was taken into custody after Teaneck police fielded a complaint about the “alleged physical assault of a child…who was younger than 18 years old,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
TEANECK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Hit By Car On Route 72

STAFFORD – A 15-year-old girl suffered several injuries after being hit by a car on Route 72 Wednesday night, police said. The victim was stuck around 7:10 p.m. near the area of West Bay Avenue, Stafford Township Police Department said. Dale Ritchie, 22, of Manahawkin, was driving a 2012...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

DWI Driver Charged With Child Endangerment: West Windsor Police

A drunk driver from South Jersey was charged with child endangerment following a traffic stop in Mercer County, authorities said. Christian P. Exley, of Voorhees, was pulled over for driving erratically on Route 1 & Quakerbridge Road shortly after 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, West Windsor Police said in a release on Wednesday, July 13.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Do You Recognize Him? Newark Police Seeking to Identify Shooting Suspect

NEWARK, NJ – No injuries were reported, but the Newark Police are now searching for a suspect that fired his gun at an occupied parked vehicle back in May. On May 27th, At approximately 1:50 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Perez Drive on a call of shots fired. The pictured suspect was captured on security surveillance discharging a firearm at an occupied parked vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Bergen County Driver Charged In Hit-Run Crash That Killed NY Nail Tech

A New Jersey driver has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 48-year-old nail technician from Vietnam on the New York State Thruway in May, authorities said. Ardit Lleshi, age 25, of Garfield, was taken arrested on June 30 in connection to the death of Michael Tran, according to New York State Police. Lleshi was extradited to New York on Wednesday, July 13.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Busted With Ammo, Stolen Guns: Newark PD

Three men were arrested in Newark after police found two with stolen guns and one with ammunition, authorities said. Trouble began when officers patrolling Rose Street saw a speeding car turning from Brenner Street onto 18th Avenue, then Winans Avenue around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Person Jumps Off Bridge On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A person jumped from a bridge in Ocean County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident occurred before 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at Dorland J Henderson Memorial Bridge (Route 72) in Stafford Township, initial reports said. The US Coast Guard responded. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
