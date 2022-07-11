Man Admits Fault In Laurel Hollow Drunk Driving Crash That Seriously Injured Man

A Huntington Station man has pleaded guilty in a drunk driving crash in July 2021 that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps street view

A Long Island man is facing years in prison after admitting that he drove drunk and slammed head-on into another vehicle, leaving a man with life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County resident Rafael Melara, age 37, of Huntington Station, pleaded guilty to numerous charges Monday, July 11, stemming from the July 2021 crash.

According to the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, Melara was highly intoxicated when he lost control of his Nissan Rogue in the village of Laurel Hollow on a curve near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Moores Hill Road.

Melara’s vehicle crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Honda Civic, before both cars struck a bus, prosecutors said.

The victim had to be airlifted to Nassau University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery for extensive injuries, including a lung contusion and internal bleeding, according to prosecutors.

He ultimately made a full recovery.

At the time of the crash, Melara had a blood alcohol content that was nearly three times the legal limit, prosecutor said.

He pleaded guilty to several charges, including aggravated vehicular assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and second-degree assault, all felonies.

He now faces between five and nine years in prison when he’s sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 28.

