ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Man Admits Fault In Laurel Hollow Drunk Driving Crash That Seriously Injured Man

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RKs9_0gbyl4ve00
A Huntington Station man has pleaded guilty in a drunk driving crash in July 2021 that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps street view

A Long Island man is facing years in prison after admitting that he drove drunk and slammed head-on into another vehicle, leaving a man with life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County resident Rafael Melara, age 37, of Huntington Station, pleaded guilty to numerous charges Monday, July 11, stemming from the July 2021 crash.

According to the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, Melara was highly intoxicated when he lost control of his Nissan Rogue in the village of Laurel Hollow on a curve near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Moores Hill Road.

Melara’s vehicle crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Honda Civic, before both cars struck a bus, prosecutors said.

The victim had to be airlifted to Nassau University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery for extensive injuries, including a lung contusion and internal bleeding, according to prosecutors.

He ultimately made a full recovery.

At the time of the crash, Melara had a blood alcohol content that was nearly three times the legal limit, prosecutor said.

He pleaded guilty to several charges, including aggravated vehicular assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and second-degree assault, all felonies.

He now faces between five and nine years in prison when he’s sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 28.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington Station, NY
City
Laurel, NY
Huntington Station, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Accidents
Suffolk County, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Traffic Accident#Nissan Rogue#Laurel Hollow
Daily Voice

Search On For Missing Westhampton Swimmer, Police Say

Police and rescue squads are combing the waters of Long Island for a man who allegedly jumped into the waters of Long Island and disappeared. The incident took place in Southampton around 2:10 a.m., Thursday, July 14. Southampton Town Police 911 was contacted by a woman saying her companion was...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
Daily Voice

Wrong Way Massachusetts Driver Nearly Collides Head-On With NH State Trooper

A man from Massachusetts was arrested after he drove the wrong way down I-89 in New Hampshire and almost struck a State Police crusier head-on, authorities said. Matthew Hart, age 38, of Wareham, was caught driving south on the northbound side of the highway when he almost hit a police cruiser that was working a construction detail, New Hampshire State Police said. This happened around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
WAREHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Southampton Hit-Run Crash

Police on Long Island are searching for the driver of a GMC Envoy who allegedly hit a motorcyclist on Long Island, killing the driver. The crash took place in Southampton around 5:45 a.m., Tuesday, July 12 on Country Road 104. Southampton police received several 911 calls about a motor vehicle...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
313K+
Followers
47K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy