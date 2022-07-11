ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Teens Charged With Robbery In New Rochelle Carjacking

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GBIo_0gbyl32v00
969 Main St. in New Rochelle Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three teenagers are facing robbery charges in a carjacking that happened in Westchester County.

Police responded to a report of a carjacking in the area of 969 Main St. in New Rochelle at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, according to the New Rochelle Police Department.

Police said a restaurant owner was closing his business and was approached by two male teens who demanded the keys to his vehicle and displayed a semi-automatic handgun.

The victim complied, and the suspects took the vehicle, authorities said.

Investigators tracked the vehicle to a neighborhood in the Bronx and located the suspects, who were arrested after a brief foot chase, police said.

A third suspect was also arrested in the incident, authorities said.

Police said the three suspects are ages 15, 16, and 17, and are charged with first-degree robbery.

The teens are also suspected to be involved in robberies that happened hours earlier in Port Chester and in Connecticut, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Teaneck Accountant Charged With Assaulting Child

An accountant from Teaneck was arrested on charges of assaulting a child, authorities said. Chukwuemeka Teddy Dike, 50, was taken into custody after Teaneck police fielded a complaint about the “alleged physical assault of a child…who was younger than 18 years old,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
TEANECK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Trio Busted With Ammo, Stolen Guns: Newark PD

Three men were arrested in Newark after police found two with stolen guns and one with ammunition, authorities said. Trouble began when officers patrolling Rose Street saw a speeding car turning from Brenner Street onto 18th Avenue, then Winans Avenue around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Driver crashes, dies after being shot on Washington Bridge: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot behind the wheel of a pickup truck on the Washington Bridge late Wednesday, causing him to crash the vehicle and die, according to authorities.  The victim, a 41-year-old Bronx resident not yet publicly identified by name, was driving along the span linking Upper Manhattan to the […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Westchester Man Accused Of Pushing Woman From Car, Throwing Dog

A domestic argument led a Westchester man to throw a woman and a dog from a vehicle while two children were in the car in Fairfield County.The incident took place in Cummings Beach in Stamford around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.Stamford Police received a call from an open 911 line, as they heard…
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
313K+
Followers
47K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy