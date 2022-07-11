ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Olympic volleyball star Kim Glass attacked by homeless man in LA

Olympic volleyball silver medalist Kim Glass was assaulted by a homeless man in Los Angeles. She took to social media to describe the incident, per TMZ. “As I was leaving lunch, I was outside, and I was saying goodbye to a friend,” Glass said. “This homeless man ran up, he had...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Volleyball#Olympics#Tmz
