SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a May shooting at Larry Mitchell Ball Park in Sandersville. According to a press release from Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, 24-year-old Brian Keith Rozier of east Dublin has been taken into custody by US Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Macon in conjunction with the US Marshal's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force-Atlanta, and Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

SANDERSVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO