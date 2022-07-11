ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Under Armour Reopens Port Covington Office Building

By Kevin Lynch
southbmore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week Under Armour employees returned to the site of the company’s Port Covington campus for the first time since early 2020 as the Building 37 office building reopened. Building 37 first opened in 2016 after the company transformed the former Sam’s Club into an office building. It closed in 2020...

www.southbmore.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southbmore.com

Port Covington’s Conscious Venture Partners Raises $15.8 Million

Port Covington-based business accelerator Conscious Venture Partners announced yesterday that it raised $15.8 million for its Conscious Venture Fund II. Conscious Venture Partners is hoping to raise a total of $50 million for the fund. Conscious Venture Partners “seeks out minority and women founders to invest in entrepreneurs that others...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Landscape Roundup: Renovation work begins to build squash courts in former Greyhound bus station, Lidl opens at Northwood Commons, Rash Field Phase 2 planning underway

Fourteen months after buying the former Greyhound bus station on Howard Street, Baltimore Squashwise has begun construction and is unveiling its renovation plans. Squashwise is holding three briefing sessions this week to share details about its plans to convert the 1941 bus terminal at 601 N. Howard St. to the Squashwise Center for Youth Partnership.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

TGM REFINANCES MULTIFAMILY COMMUNITY IN GLEN BURNIE, MD

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TGM announced today the mortgage refinancing for TGM Creekside Village, a 208-unit multifamily apartment community in Glen Burnie, MD. TGM Creekside Village received Green Globes Certification enabling TGM to secure competitive borrowing terms from Fannie Mae as a result of the property’s green efficiency and sustainability. The refinancing opportunity was originated by Team Edelson at Walker & Dunlop.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
southbmore.com

Weekend Events Around Baltimore

The Classics Cocktail Class at Sagamore Spirit: Thursday from 630pm-715pm. Movies in the Park – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back at West Covington Park: Friday at 5pm. World Premier: Ridge Army Documentary at Kraushaar Auditorium: Saturday from 630pm-9pm Craft Your Own Brunch Cocktails Class at Sagamore Spirit: Sunday...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Historic Baltimore Restaurant to Receive Grant for Improvements

(Baltimore, MD) -- A Baltimore institution will receive federal funds from a program designed to upgrade 25 historic small restaurants across the country. Max's Taphouse on South Broadway is the only restaurant in Maryland to receive funds from the grant program called Backing Historic Small Restaurants. Max's Taphouse will receive...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Atlas to open two new restaurants in Harbor East

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore-based Atlas Restaurant Group says it will open two new restaurants in the space of the former Flemming's Steakhouse. One of the restaurants is expected to be a 200 seat prime steakhouse. It will feature the largest wine cellar of any Atlas property. It will...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Cleanup continues after storms leave extensive damage across Maryland

Trees uprooted, homes sliced in half and thousands still left without power. The cleanup continues in parts of northern Maryland after a powerful storm leaves behind damage for miles. | LINK: Power outages across Maryland. Video: Morning cleanup efforts in Baltimore and Carroll counties. STORM DAMAGE IN BALTIMORE COUNTY. Baltimore...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Under Armour#Port Covington#Ua Lighthouse#Tide Point
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Ever Forward Makes (Uneventful) Return to Port of Baltimore

It was a better visit to Baltimore for the 1,095-foot container ship Ever Forward last week than it was the last time it came to town. After leaving the Port of Baltimore on March 13, the ship ran aground north of the Bay Bridge where it sat until April 17 before being refloated. Bay Bulletin closely tracked the month-long operation to dislodge the ship from the Bay’s silty bottom.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'We feel abandoned': Some in Baltimore County told they will not have power for days after storms

MAYS CHAPEL, Md. -- Fast moving, powerful storms swept through Baltimore County sending power lines to the ground and leaving thousands without electricity.A tree blocked Mays Chapel Road just past the Baltimore Country Club and power was still out more than 24 hours later. Neighbors told WJZ that electricity would not be restored until Friday at 11 p.m. One resident who asked us not to identify her said she felt "abandoned" and noted many people in the community are on well water and "can't flush toilets. It's a public health hazard."Video WJZ obtained shows a power line that caught fire and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorestyle.com

The Trendiest Restaurants in Baltimore

Wellness meets trendy at this plant-based scratch kitchen and tea bar in Baltimore County. Their bold flavors and innovative menu make eating plants inspiring and sustainable. Dine on the patio or inside the stylish cafe. Recommendations: Chic N’ Fungi Sandwich, Street Taco Box, Lady Hibiscus Tea, Jumbo Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

Now Offering Reduced Rent on a 1 Bedroom

Thames Point Apartments is located in the heart of Fells Point, a historic waterfront neighborhood of Baltimore City. Within a short walk to a multitude of shops, restaurants and pubs, and just minutes away from major highways. Our unique floor plans feature exposed brick and oak beams, along with modern conveniences you can expect in a luxurious apartment home. Call us today to set up your tour and discover why so many people choose Thames Point Apartments to be their homeCall TODAY to take advantage of this fabulous homeHOME FEATURESModern kitchen with energy efficient appliancesSpacious baths with designer mirrors and lightingPlush wall-to-wall carpetingPersonal washers and dryersCustom blinds providedPROPERTY AMENITIESAdditional storage available for rentPet Friendly Community- Restrictions Apply24 Hour Emergency MaintenanceProfessional Friendly StaffParking is always FREEOFFICE HOURS:Monday through Friday: 8:30am to 5:00pmSaturday: 10:00am to 5:00pmSunday: 12:00pm to 5:00pmOffice: (410) 522-7368www.thamespointapts.com1900 Thames StreetBaltimore, MD 21231.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Housing
southbmore.com

Rash Field Design Public Meeting on July 27th

On July 27, 2022, from 6:00 PM- 7:30 PM, Waterfront Partnership is hosting a public meeting and ice cream social at Rash Field Park (300 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21230). Waterfront Partnership has been working hard to develop and enhance the spaces in the Inner Harbor of Baltimore City. We want to hear from you! Join us in exploring the future of Rash Field and tell us what you would like to see at the park.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Thousands Of Marylanders Lose Power As Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As of 6 a.m. this morning, 72,585 BGE customers have lost power due to severe thunderstorms that moved through northern and central Maryland yesterday, according to an outage map provided by Baltimore Gas & Electric. Per the utility company, there are as many as 30,348 households without power in Baltimore County this morning. Of those in the county, there are 678 reported outages. In Carroll County, 11,223 of the utility company’s 59,959 customers — or about nearly 20% — have been affected; the number of outages is 214 as of this morning. Roughly 17 percent of BGE customers in Harford County,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foodieflashpacker.com

9 Must-Try Baltimore Burger Restaurants | Best Burgers in Baltimore

Looking for the best burgers in Baltimore? You’ve come to the right place!. Baltimore is the major city in Maryland, with over 576,864 residents in 2022. Proclaimed as an independent city by the Constitution of Maryland in 1851, today, it remains the largest independent city in the United States.
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore Restaurant Week Summer 2022

Baltimore Restaurant Week Summer 2022 starts Friday, July 22, and runs through July 31, 2022. Participating restaurants have a special Restaurant Week menu for brunch, lunch, dinner or all three. There are links to many of the individual menus on the website, so visit the website, baltimorerestaurantweek.com for more information....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

7 Baltimore County schools closed due to power outages

BALTIMORE -- Seven Baltimore County schools will be closed Thursday after losing power in Tuesday's storms.In a tweet, Baltimore County Public Schools said the closures affect the following schools: Carroll Manor Elementary, Hereford Middle, Pot Spring Elementary, Riderwood Elementary, Summit Park Elementary, Sparks Elementary and Fifth District Elementary.Those campuses are without power and will remain closed as a result, the school district said. In addition, the district has closed the Cockeysville Bus Lot work site for the same reason.More than 15,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of Thursday morning, according to BGE's outage map. Those outages make up nearly half of the utility's total outages.In nearby Harford County, all schools remain closed for summer programming as cleanup and power restoration efforts continue.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Olsewski makes key personnel announcements

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week made the following personnel announcements: Rebecca Young (formerly Rebecca Woods) has been named Deputy Administrative Officer Sevetra Peoples-Brown has been named Interim Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer “I’m thrilled that these talented and dedicated public servants will put their experience and passion to work on behalf of the residents and communities … Continue reading "Olsewski makes key personnel announcements" The post Olsewski makes key personnel announcements appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy