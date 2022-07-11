ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

A state-of-the-art outpatient imaging center is now open in Draper

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

In a joint venture with Envision Radiology, MountainStar Healthcare has opened a new community-based medical imaging center in Draper, with a second opening soon in Bountiful. Jenny went to the Draper location which is the first...

www.fox13now.com

saltlakemagazine.com

Utah County Fairs as We Know Them Are Disappearing

Rows and rows of metal food carts gleaming in the sun, booths and tables piled-high with myriad arts and crafts for sale, music blaring from a range of makeshift stages, 4-H kids leading their hand-raised livestock to the auction block, petting zoos, the booming drawl of the rodeo announcer, the intermingled scents of fried food, disturbed earth, leather and manure—it must be the county fair.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Massive new Salt Lake City food hall set to open doors

It’s been several years in the works, but this week sees the impressive new Woodbine Foodhall & Tavern unlock the doors; well the front ones to be precise. July 13th is the opening date for the 21+ only bar area. You can find this up front, replete with rooftop patio (see below).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes

If you're looking for a new home or want to see what the current designs and trends are, you need to check out the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes July 9th through 24th. Homes range from 2000 square feet to over 8,500 square feet plus there is a must-see 250 square-foot Tiny Home this year built by Utah students.
HUNTSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Jacob City Fire results in closure of public lands

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Jacob Fire in Tooele County continues to burn, the Bureau of Land Management West Desert District, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands and Tooele County issued a fire prevention order on Wednesday. The prevention order remains in effect until the fire...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
deseret.com

These cities have the most (and least) expensive rent in the Salt Lake Valley

While rent prices haven’t been rising at quite the same pace as home prices, they’ve still been steadily climbing as the U.S. housing market has been going haywire. Utah is no exception. While Salt Lake Valley home prices have gone up as much as 50% in the last two years, average rent rates have increased about 12% to 15% a year, according to the Utah Apartment Association. Utah’s capital of Salt Lake City also recently ranked No. 3 in the nation among other large metro areas with the largest rent price increases from 2019 to 2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Another Elk Ridge family still waiting for help fixing defective home

ELK RIDGE, Utah (KUTV) — Another Utah County family is waiting for someone to take responsibility for their defective house. Seth and Justine Bell live in Elk Ridge in a five-year-old house that’s coming apart at the seams due to a faulty foundation and major settling. They live right across the street from Jed and Amber Ottesen, whose house has the same problems.
ELK RIDGE, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Family Fun with Fox 13 to help you get in the Pioneer Day spirit

Your family can walk in the footsteps of the 1847 pioneers in a festive and commemorative hike. The First Encampment Hike follows Emigration Creek through beautiful neighborhoods in Salt Lake City. As you walk, and walk, and walk, points of interest will be described and your family can enjoy food from the era. The hike begins at Donner Park at 7am on Saturday, July 16. Click here for more information.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

This outdoor concert series and BBQ is quickly becoming a Utah summer staple

This story is sponsored by Snowbasin. There's no shortage of fun activities to be had in Utah's summers, but lounging out to great music with delicious food in hand, surrounded by some of the state's best scenery, is pretty much unbeatable. Snowbasin's Blues, Brews & BBQ is quickly becoming one of Utah's most popular outdoor concert series and for good reasons.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Authorities announce plans for site of soon-to-be former Utah prison

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — With construction complete on Utah's new State Correctional Facility, projects are now being codified for the site of the current facility near Point of the Mountain. Authorities on Tuesday released details on what's next for the 600-acre site, which the committee created to manage the...
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Ken Sanders Moves ‘Box Mountain’ to The Leonardo

It’s been more than 25 years since Ken Sanders opened his eponymous Rare Books store on 200 East. A lover of old things, and a keeper of weird Utah lore, Sanders built his second-hand and rare book shop out of the remains of Cosmic Aeroplane, a head shop that was more than just bongs. It was a counter-cultural gathering space, and after it closed Sanders established his book shop to ensure that things remained sufficiently weird in SLC. But now the rapid “revitalization” of the area has literally come to Sanders’ doorstep with his small little store now almost completely surrounded by bulldozers, construction and rising cranes. Sanders has known since 2019 that the block his store is on has been marked for demolition, and he has endured plenty of heartburn and sleepless nights trying to puzzle out a new home for the massive collection of books, ephemera and lore that one of his staffers jokingly calls “box mountain.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Pace's Dairy Ann in Bountiful

"Pace’s Dairy Ann is a family-run fast food restaurant established in 1957 in Bountiful, Utah. We offer high-quality burgers and classic fast food as well as unique and traditional ice cream treats at reasonable prices." Visit them today!. https://pacesdairyann.com/
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Utah-based coffee company appoints new Executive Chairman

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City-based Black Rifle Coffee Company has appointed a new Executive Chairman to assist with expanding the brand. On Tuesday, the company announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Roland Smith as Executive Chairman in place of Founder Evan Hafer, who will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and a Board Member.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Excessive heat and storm potential for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! It’ll be another day of storm potential and extreme heat.  The chance for storms will exist just about everywhere including northern Utah, but not everyone will see wet weather. Showers and storms will generally favor the higher terrain and the southern half of the state, but the valleys […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

