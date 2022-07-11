ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Expert’s Guide to Teaching a Kid to Love Fishing

By Jack Hennessy
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pycws_0gbyj5sn00
If you want to teach a kid to fish, you have to keep things exciting. Jack Hennessy

Teaching kids to fish isn’t easy. Between video games and social media, it’s difficult to get a kid’s attention these days. So how exactly do you get to a point where your kids are eager to wake up early, bait hooks, and spend the morning caked in sunscreen watching a bobber? You need to make it exciting.

Fishing guide Johnny Wilkins of Chicago Fishing School knows exactly how to do that. He’s a former competitive angler who fished in three World Championships for Team U.S.A. He currently holds the shore-fishing world record for most fish caught in a 24-hour period with 2,011 fish on one hook. For Wilkins, teaching kids to love to fish is over 50 percent of his business. Here’s how he does it.

1) Keep Things Simple and Keep Things Exciting

Wilkins’ number-one piece of advice is simple: Keep the action hot and always get excited when a kid reels something in—regardless of species.

“They’re excited about anything so don’t wreck their excitement,” says Wilkins. “They don’t know a drum or a sheepshead isn’t the coolest. Don’t say, ‘it’s garbage.’ I get excited over gold shiners, baby crappie, it doesn’t matter. Size and species shouldn’t come into play. Just be excited.”

Wilkins also keeps his fishing setups super simple for kids. No reel. Just a pole, line, a pole float, and a small steel (not wire frame) barbless hook with bait. “A smaller hook is your friend,” he says. Smaller gape hooks are safer for kids, but they can potentially catch more fish, especially on a slow day, according to Wilkins. “A bass will eat flies throughout the entire day. They sip their food, and if you’re using a large hook, that interferes with their eating mechanics. A small hook gives you more time to set the hook.”

Lastly, make sure the rules are easy to follow. “I tell my kids to keep the pole tip low to the water, know where your hook is at all times, and don’t whip line when trying to set the hook or pull out the fish,” he says.

2) Pick a Quality Location To Go Fishing

Wilkins suggests fishing a spot before bringing a kid there to see if it’s a sure thing. Also, especially for younger kids, make sure there is a playground or something else to do nearby. “Some of the younger kids I teach don’t have the attention span to fish all day,” says Wilkins. If the youngster you know is like this, keep sessions short.

Memorable fishing doesn’t have to happen on a big lake or at a destination fishing resort, either. Success can be found close to home—whether on a farm pond or even a reservoir in front of a shopping center. “Don’t underestimate your [local] water,” says Wilkins. “There are fish there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gvEc_0gbyj5sn00
Smaller hooks open up more opportunities for a youngster to catch a fish. Jack Hennessy

3) Set Your Bait and Tackle up to Catch Multiple Species

The more fish a kid’s pole can catch, the higher the odds are for success. To make this happen, it’s important to scale down your bait and the tackle. Smaller hooks, smaller bait, and thinner line will catch more and potentially bigger fish. “Your setup should be so fine you can catch a shiner minnow,” says Wilkins. “Once you can do that, you’ve opened yourself up to 80 percent of the biomass in the water.”

Use fine steel hooks or fly-fishing hooks, size 14 or 16 hooks, and 4-pound-test or 6-pound-test with a 4-pound leader. Thinner line is harder for fish to see and creates less drag in the water. Also, on days when fish are less aggressive, and less likely to strike a lure, they’ll still feed on smaller bait throughout the day.

Fish respond to good bait, so you want to go out of your way for quality. “I use small grubs: bluebottle fly larva,” says Wilkins. “I get my bait shipped in from overseas. The ones here aren’t as big, but red worms are the next-best readily-available option.”

4) Fishing Derbys and Pay Ponds

When it comes to fishing derbys, Wilkins suggests going for the spectacle, but not to expect a ton of success. “Fish aren’t smart, but they aren’t stupid either,” he says. “During a fishing derby, there’s an onslaught of people on the bank. Fish won’t behave the way they normally do.”

His advice instead: Consider going a day or two after a fishing derby. If local game wardens or the park stocked the lake, there will still be leftover fish to catch. A day or two will allow the fish to settle down, back to normal.

In regard to pay ponds, Wilkins feels they are a great place to practice and instill a sense of enthusiasm for the sport. “It’s like batting cages for little-league,” he says. “Why not go to a nicely-maintained pond where there are ample fish to practice on?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0qQm_0gbyj5sn00
Before you keep a fish, make sure the water is clean and the fish is healthy. Jack Hennessy

5) Know Your Water Quality Before Keeping Your Catch

You need to understand the water quality of where you fish before taking a fish home to eat. This is especially true in urban areas or even in farm ponds where there could be runoff from agriculture.

“For urban waters, check for weird oil slicks or strange colors,” Wilkins says. “Sometimes people dump antifreeze or old motor oil in public ponds. I’ve seen it happen [in the Chicagoland area].”

Your state’s guidebook is a good resource. There, you can find local fishing regulations and check advisories on eating fish.

6) Support Your Local Ecosystems

If you’re catching fish for eating and want to return year after year, let a few big ones go. “Take a couple of sizes down,” Wilkins says. “And be really careful with the harvest. For example, take home male crappie but release the females, especially around spawning time. If you like a lake, you’ll want to return to it. It’s up to each person to protect their own waters.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
947wls.com

There’s actually a Malört Fest and it’s happening in Chicago tomorrow

Some really want to celebrate Malört, while some can barely even drink it!. For those who love Malört, I’ve got just the fest for you: the Bub’s Barrel-Aged Malört Fest. The fest is tomorrow, Thursday, July 14th from 5 to 8 PM, and will feature Malört-inspired cocktails, “Malörange Jello Shots” and Chicago-inspired appetizers.
CHICAGO, IL
vinepair.com

Shift Diaries: What 4 Chicago Bartenders Make on a Friday Night

We’re continuing VinePair’s new Shift Diaries series with a trip to the Windy City, asking real bartenders around Chicago how much they earn in tips on a typical Friday night, what their crowd is like, and what everyone around town is drinking. VinePair asked bartenders working everywhere from a Ravenswood brewery to a pop-up restaurant in the West Loop to chronicle their shifts from happy hour to last call.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Pierogi Fest Takes A Stand of Sorts!

Pierogi Fest that wacky, goofy, off the wall festival that everyone looks forward to and held Friday July 29th (11AM to 11PM), Saturday July 30th (11 AM to 11 PM) and Sunday July 31st (11AM to 5PM because the chairman gets tired and wants to go home) in Downtown Whiting, Indiana is taking a stand, well… depending on the person, it might be sitting down.
Secret Chicago

The Tacos Y Tamales Festival Returns To Pilsen This Weekend

The Tacos y Tamales Festival is returning to Pilsen this weekend! From July 15-17, the festival is back for its annual gathering. The Pilsen-based celebration finds its inspiration from Tianguis, a traditional Mexican and Central American market or bazaar. Now, it’s time to come together this weekend to celebrate Latin...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
nwi.life

Taste of Crown Point Returns This Week

The Taste of Crown Point returns to Bulldog Park this weekend from 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 15, and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 16. This event features local Crown Point restaurants offering a taste of their customers’ favorite menu items and free concerts on both nights. Admission to this event is free.
CROWN POINT, IN
wgnradio.com

What is micro-cheating?

Toni Coleman, president of Consum-mate Relationship Coaching, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what ‘micro-cheating’ is and how to tell if your partner is having an emotional affair. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fish#More Fish#Fishing Line#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Chicago Fishing School
Forest Park Review

Charise’s ashes find rest at Forest Home

Charise Kotkoski died alone at the age of 61 in a house fire in Will County in 2012, and no one showed up to take care of her remains. Alone in life and alone in death, her ashes remained on a shelf in the Will County Sheriff’s office for the last 10 years.
WILL COUNTY, IL
947wls.com

Chicago chosen as the 2nd Best City in the World

Chicago claimed 2nd place for best cities in the world. There’ are a lot of cities out there, so being called the “Second City” is no slight. Time Out determined this through quizzes they gave out to 20,000 city-dwellers from around the world. Chicago stood out for its summer festivals, outdoor events, art exhibitions, and free stuff to do every weekend. Not surprisingly, the city also scored major points for its food!
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago Named The Second Best City In The World

The Windy City is one of a kind, and 20,000 people across the globe would certainly agree. Chicago culture cannot be duplicated. The city features some of the best restaurants, parks, and buildings in the country. It is also very affordable, and locals never run out of community events and activities to partake in. The only question that we have now is, who could have possibly scored higher than Chicago?
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

VIDEO: Chris Knight (Yep, the Brady Bunch’s Peter Brady) and Phil Viardo on their new documentary: ‘Truelove: The Film’ Premieres FREE in Schaumburg Friday, July 15th

Paul goes behind the curtain with The Brady Bunch’s Christopher Knight (A.K.A. “Peter Brady”) and director Phil Viardo on their new film “Truelove: The Film.” You can attend the premiere FREE on Friday July 15th at 5:15pm at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel. Reserve...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

8 Airbnb Rentals for Chicago Families with Epic Pools

No need to book family vacations to far-away destinations this summer, because this is the time of year we live for as Chicagoans. The temps are perfection, the activities are aplenty and the landscape is gorgeous. If you’d like an escape from your own four walls, turn to Airbnb. From high-rises in Chicago to mini road trips to farmhouses with chickens, you can snag an Airbnb rental that features a pool and fun family-focused amenities.
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.
CHICAGO, IL
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy