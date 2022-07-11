ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

26 years later, it’s time to revisit the Kobe Bryant trade

By Evan Birchmore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is one of the most infamous trades in the history of professional sports. Find any article discussing the most lopsided trade deals in NBA history and you are sure to come across it. Today, on the 26th anniversary of the Charlotte Hornets trading Kobe Bryant to the Los Angeles Lakers,...

Cinemablend

Following Feud With Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Shares Honest Thoughts On Kevin Durant's Trade Request

Scottie Pippen has shared some brutally honest sports takes over the past several months, most of which played into his (one-sided) feud with former teammate Michael Jordan. Following the release of ESPN’s The Last Dance, Pippen didn’t mince words, accusing the sports legend of using the docuseries to make himself look good. He even asserted that Jordan “ruined” the game of basketball. The former small forward seems to stay in the know when it comes to what’s going on in today’s NBA and, on that note, he shared some honest thoughts when asked about Kevin Durant’s recent trade request.
NBA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors news: Steph Curry buys Orlando home for $2,100,000

While most of the NBA world is focused on the flurry of trade rumors, life is good for Steph Curry. It has looked to be an awesome offseason for the reigning NBA champion. From making his tour of golf courses to being declared the second-best NBA player of all time by ESPN’s Bobby Marks, things seem to be going great. Curry added to this list of offseason accomplishments by purchasing a new house in Orlando for the humble price of $2.1 million.
ORLANDO, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James And The Lakers Catch A Stray From Isiah Thomas

LeBron James and the Lakers did not have a particularly good season last year. They couldn’t even make the playoffs, and defensively, they were a complete and utter disaster. Much of this had to do with a poorly constructed roster that saw Russell Westbrook play some of the worst basketball of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas Revealed He Was Scared To Join Kobe Bryant And Los Angeles Lakers In 2011: "Kobe Wanted Agent Zero, But Agent Zero Got Me In Trouble"

During his 20-year tenure in the NBA, Kobe Bryant played with great players, including Shaquille O'Neal, Pau Gasol, and the worst versions of Steve Nash and Dwight Howard. He was also close to joining forces with other stars, namely Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, and Gilbert Arenas. Back in 2011, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Vlade Divac
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
George Shinn
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Scott Burrell
Person
Dave Cowens
Person
Muggsy Bogues
fadeawayworld.net

Building The Perfect NBA Small Forward: LeBron James's Mentality, Jayson Tatum's Shooting

If anything that the 2021-22 season proved, it’s that there is tremendous talent spread out across all positions in the NBA. Despite the dominance of big men like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, there were plenty of small forwards who rose to the top of the league as well. Small forwards are invaluable to a team’s success, having to possess the ability to be as versatile as possible on both ends of the floor. They have to be able to guard both the perimeter and the post in some cases while also being able to be an offensive weapon from those spots as well. When building the perfect small forward out of players from this past season, the player pool is vast and abundant.
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Agrees With This Idea

Markazi proposed an idea for the WNBA All-Star Game. Markazi: "Would love to see the WNBA All-Star Game regularly played in Las Vegas during the first weekend of the NBA Summer League. The WNBA All-Star Game would take centerstage the first Saturday or Sunday with NBA All-Stars, rookies and execs courtside, supporting their favorite players. When the WNBA All-Star Game was in Las Vegas in 2019 it was two weeks after the NBA Summer League, in 2021 the game took place on a Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Vegas. Today's game in Chicago is tipping off at 10 a.m. PT. I'd love to see the game get a better and more consistent stage. This isn’t about the city. Chicago is one of the best sports cities. It’s about making the WNBA All-Star Game the center of the basketball world for one night with WNBA and NBA players, executives, media and fans gathering in one place for a primetime game and networking events."
LAS VEGAS, NV
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Thought It Was Crazy That The Bulls Were Trying To Trade Him For Scottie Pippen: "Why Would They Want An 18-Year-Old High School Kid And Trade Him For A Top 50, NBA Hall Of Famer, A 5-Time NBA Champion At The Time..."

Tracy McGrady was another one of those exciting high school prospects who directly made the jump to the NBA during the 1990s. McGrady averaged 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in his senior year at Mount Zion Christian Academy, and while he considered joining the University of Kentucky, he opted against it and headed to the NBA.
CHICAGO, IL
#Charlotte Bobcats#The Charlotte Hornets#The Los Angeles Lakers#Hall Of Famer
FanSided

Former Ohio State basketball player gets released from team

The Ohio State basketball team had a pretty good team back in 2021. They had E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington leading the offense. Even though both players were really good, the Buckeyes still were upset by 15-seeded Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It’s been a...
OHIO STATE
fadeawayworld.net

1988 NBA All-Star Game: Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Isiah Thomas vs. Magic Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone

The NBA All-Star Game is one of the most exciting moments of a season because we get to see the best players in the world compete against each other in front of a sold-out crowd. After all, All-Stars are the cream of the crop in terms of the talent in the NBA. That is why the All-Star Weekend is arguably the highlight of the regular season. But looking back on all the iconic All-Star Games in NBA history, one sticks to mind, and that is the iconic 1988 NBA All-Star Game.
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Bulls GM Rod Thorn Didn't Believe In Michael Jordan When He Drafted Him In 1984: "We Wish He Were 7 Feet, But He Isn't... Jordan Isn't Going To Turn This Franchise Around."

The NBA is filled with some of the greatest athletes in the world, so it's easy to understand that those still trying to make it are questioned before they prove themselves. Many superstars were doubted because of their size, especially in the earlier eras, when teams were under the impression that it was impossible to dominate without a big man.
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

Vince Carter: The Story Of How Vinsanity Became A Great Teammate And Excellent Role Player

The date was February 11, 2000, and the NBA world was gathered at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California. The reason? To watch the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The fans and NBA community were there to watch one player in particular... Vince Carter. The reason for this was because of the high-flying and acrobatic dunks Carter routinely made during NBA games.
OAKLAND, CA
