26 years later, it’s time to revisit the Kobe Bryant trade

If anything that the 2021-22 season proved, it’s that there is tremendous talent spread out across all positions in the NBA. Despite the dominance of big men like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, there were plenty of small forwards who rose to the top of the league as well. Small forwards are invaluable to a team’s success, having to possess the ability to be as versatile as possible on both ends of the floor. They have to be able to guard both the perimeter and the post in some cases while also being able to be an offensive weapon from those spots as well. When building the perfect small forward out of players from this past season, the player pool is vast and abundant.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO