ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kings re-sign forwards Carl Grundstrom, Lias Andersson

buffalonynews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Kings re-signed forwards Carl Grundstrom and Lias Andersson on Monday. Grundstrom's is a two-year deal worth $2.6 million and...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

New York Rangers may sign Ryan Lindgren’s brother Charlie as next backup

The New York Rangers need a new backup goalie now that they’ve traded Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche. Two pending UFA targets that were expected to be high on Chris Drury’s wishlist may be going elsewhere. According to Elliotte Friedman, Thomas Greiss is heading to the St. Louis Blues and Martin Jones may be signing with the Seattle Kraken.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Free Agent Targets: Dylan Strome

It’s no secret that the New York Rangers are searching for centers this offseason. With Ryan Strome and Andrew Copp testing the free agency market, general manager Chris Drury will be looking for a cap-friendly center to fill the void. Barring any developments that lead to a deal being reached with Strome or Copp, the former’s brother, Dylan Strome, should be a target of the Rangers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Bruins sign free agent Vinnie Lettieri to two-way contract

The Boston Bruins have made a couple depth moves on the first official day of free agency Wednesday. The latest addition is Vinni Lettieri, who has signed a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL salary cap hit of $750,000. Lettieri is a 27-year-old forward who plays center and on the...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Wild Acquires Goaltender Gustavsson from the Senators for Cam Talbot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for goaltender Cam Talbot. Gustavsson, 24 (6/7/98), appeared in 18 games (16 starts) with Ottawa last season and went 5-12-1 with...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Coyotes Sign Fischer to One Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Christian," said Armstrong. "He is a hard-working forward and a great...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lias Andersson
NHL

Penguins Sign Forward Josh Archibald to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Josh Archibald to a one-year contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract runs through the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $900,000. The 2017 Stanley Cup champion is returning to Pittsburgh, the team that drafted him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Flyers sign defenseman Tony DeAngelo to two-year contract

Defenseman acquired from Hurricanes at the NHL Draft inks deal worth $5M AAV. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $5M, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. DeAngelo, 26 (10/24/1995),...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Stanley Cup Playoff#The Los Angeles Kings#The New York Rangers
Yardbarker

Kaapo Kakko extension with Rangers expected soon

The New York Rangers extended qualifying offers to four restricted free agents on Monday including Kaapo Kakko. All indications point to the two sides coming to terms on a bridge deal but as of today’s opening of free agency, he remains unsigned. “We think the world of him, he’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Coyotes Acquire Nemeth & Two Draft Picks from Rangers for Emberson

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired defenseman Patrik Nemeth, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 second-round draft pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Ty Emberson. The 30-year-old Nemeth tallied 2-5-7 with 28 penalty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy