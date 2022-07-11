Driver hits local church sign, church forgives unknown suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After an unknown driver went through the sign of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, church members have only two things in mind: forgiveness and prayers.

On Saturday, approximately around 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., a driver went through the church’s sign located at 1919 Bigley Ave. on Charleston’s West Side.

Canaan Missionary Baptist Church’s sign after someone drove through it Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Meadows)

Canaan Missionary Baptist Church says they are thankful the church itself was not hit and that they forgive the driver. Their full statement is provided below.

“We are thankful that the damage was minimal and [that] they did not strike the church itself. We fully forgive the individual that hit the sign and we are [grateful] to God for his provisions. We pray that the driver did not suffer any injury from the accident.” Canaan Missionary Baptist Church

