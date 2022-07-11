ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Driver hits local church sign, church forgives unknown suspect

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5yiP_0gbyi2Gp00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After an unknown driver went through the sign of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, church members have only two things in mind: forgiveness and prayers.

On Saturday, approximately around 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., a driver went through the church’s sign located at 1919 Bigley Ave. on Charleston’s West Side.

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HqoEQ_0gbyi2Gp00
    Canaan Missionary Baptist Church's sign after someone drove through it Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Meadows)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLGXx_0gbyi2Gp00
    Canaan Missionary Baptist Church’s sign before someone drove through it Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Meadows)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xihur_0gbyi2Gp00
    Canaan Missionary Baptist Church’s sign after someone drove through it Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Meadows)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMifw_0gbyi2Gp00
    Canaan Missionary Baptist Church’s sign after someone drove through it Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Meadows)
Airborne Buick takes out garage in Putnam County, disappears

Canaan Missionary Baptist Church says they are thankful the church itself was not hit and that they forgive the driver. Their full statement is provided below.

“We are thankful that the damage was minimal and [that] they did not strike the church itself. We fully forgive the individual that hit the sign and we are [grateful] to God for his provisions. We pray that the driver did not suffer any injury from the accident.”

Canaan Missionary Baptist Church

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Ironton Tribune

UPDATE: Body found in downtown Ironton

The Ironton Police Department is investigating a body of a man found in a car on Wednesday evening. IPD detective Captain Brian Pauley said around 8 p.m. the department got a call about an unresponsive person in a car parked on a lot at S. Second Street and Jefferson Street, near the Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge.
IRONTON, OH
wfxl.com

Two teens charged in arson that destroyed historic church

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic West Virginia church, according to court records. Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston, and James Dean Elmore, 19, of Beckley were charged for their alleged roles in an arson that leveled the Saint Colman Roman Catholic Church near Shady Spring on June 25, a criminal complaint filed in Raleigh County Magistrate Court notes.
WOWK 13 News

Porch piracy now a felony in Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky is cracking down on porch pirates with the passing of Senate Bill 23. Starting Thursday any type of package theft will be a felony. Multiple residents in Ashland, Kentucky say they’ve gotten packages stolen and they’ve always been wary of having anything delivered when they aren’t home. “It’s about time […]
ASHLAND, KY
